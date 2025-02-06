ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings hit the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Trail-Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kings-Trail-Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Trail-Blazers Odds

Sacramento Kings: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -124

Portland Trail Blazers: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Trail-Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Blazer Vision, KATU 2.2

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings are coming off a pretty good win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. They have reinforcements coming Thursday night as they traded for Zach Lavine. Lavine brings 24.0 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Pair that with DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis, and the Kings have a very solid big three core of players. Lavine should give the Kings the boost they need, especially after trading De'Aaron Fox.

As a team, the Kings score the eighth-most points per game this season. They shoot 47.4 percent from the field, and they take care of the basketball. The Trail Blazers allow 114.1 points per game, and they let teams shoot 47.2 percent against them. When the Kings score at least 1115 points this season, they are 17-10. They should be able to reach that mark Thursday night. When the Trail Blazers allow 115+ points this season, they have a record of 4-22. Sacramento has to get to this point total Thursday night. If they do, the Kings will be able to cover this spread.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

It sounds weird to say, but the Trail Blazers are the hottest team in the NBA right now. Portland has won nine of their last 10 games, including their current five-game win streak. In those 10 games, the Trail Blazers have been lights out on defense. They are allowing 102.1 points per game during that span, and teams are shooting 43.6 percent from the field against them. Additionally, Portland is holding their opponents to under 30 percent shooting from beyond the arc in their last 10 games. Their defense has been much better than their season averages, and they have to keep it up. If the Trail Blazers continue this hot play, they are going to cover the spread.

Portland has beaten the Kings once this season. In the other game, they still played well defensively. Against the Kings this season, the Trail Blazers have allowed 108.5 points per game, and Sacramento is shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Along with that, the Kings are averaging 17.0 turnovers in those two games. Portland has defended well against Sacramento this season, and there is a great chance for that to happen once again Thursday night. With how Portland is playing right now, it would not be surprising to see them hold the Kings under 110 points.

Final Kings-Trail-Blazers Prediction & Pick

This could be a close game. The Trail Blazers are starting to play extremely well, and they really are the best team in the NBA in their last 10 games. I do think Portland will continue to play well and keep this game close. However, the spread is low, and I like the Kings to win this game. With the spread being so low, I will take the Kings to cover on the road.

Final Kings-Trail-Blazers Prediction & Pick: Kings -1.5 (-110)