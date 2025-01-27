ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings are on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kings-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Nets Odds

Sacramento Kings: -10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -510

Brooklyn Nets: +10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +390

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, YES Network

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings have been scoring the basketball really well under Doug Christie. In their time under Christie, the Kings are scoring 122.1 points per game. If that were the full season, that number would rank second in the NBA. When the Kings score 120+ points this season, they have a record of 15-8. Under Christie, they are 7-3 in those situations. The Nets will give up some points, so the Kings should be able to continue their scoring Monday night. If they can, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Brooklyn has really struggled lately. They are on a six-game losing streak, and they have lost 16 of their last 20 games. In their last six games, the Nets are having a lot of trouble scoring. They are putting up 90.8 points per game. In fact, the Nets put up 67 points in their loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. With their lack of scoring, the Kings have a fantastic chance to cover this spread. Sacramento is not the greatest defensive team, but that might not matter Monday night.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings started their road trip at Denver. They then went to New York to play the Knicks. Sacramento lost both of those games. In those games, the Kings allowed 132, and 143 points. In those games combined, the Kings have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.0 percent from the floor, and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Nets, as mentioned, have not scored well lately or this season, but this game could put them back on the right track. If Brooklyn can just get back to scoring like an average NBA team, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

The Nets have already beaten the Kings once this season. It was under different circumstances, but it was a win for the Nets nonetheless. In that game, Brooklyn allowed just 103 points, and the Kings attempted just 77 shots. Along with that, The Nets were able to hold the Kings to only nine threes made in the game. Additionally, the Kings turned the ball over 16 times. Now, Brooklyn has not been good on offense, but their defense has not been bad. If the Nets can have a similar defensive game in this one, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Kings-Nets Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game is going to be all that close. The Nets are playing some very bad basketball, and their injuries really hinder their ability to score. I am not expecting Brooklyn to any scoring in this game either. The Kings should not have any problem beating up on Brooklyn on the road Monday night. I will be taking the Kings to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Kings-Nets Prediction & Pick: Kings -10.5 (-108)