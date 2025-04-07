ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the NBA slate as we take a look at this next cross-conference series as the Regular Season winds down. The Sacramento Kings will take on the Detroit Pistons as both teams look ahead towards the Playoffs. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently tenth in the Western Conference and tied with the Dallas Mavericks in the nine-spot. They most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-102 and face the Cleveland Cavaliers before heading back on the road to Detroit hoping to even the season series.

The Detroit Pistons have secured the six-spot in the Eastern Conference and will make the NBA Playoffs. They most recently lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 109-103, going 6-4 in their last 10 games. They'll look for the sweep over the Kings, but their playoff position is set and they won't have to stress over these final four games.

Here are the Kings-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Pistons Odds

Sacramento Kings: +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +205

Detroit Pistons: -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 230.5 (-108)

Under: 230.5 (-112)

How To Watch Kings vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

Hovering on the brink of play-in contention, the Sacramento Kings managed a pivotal 120-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, maintaining their two-game lead ahead of the Phoenix Suns. Zach LaVine played hero with 37 points and scored 11 of those in the final quarter. Domantas Sabonis added 27 along with DeMar DeRozan's 28 as the trio combined for 92 of the King's 120 total points. While this type of game plan may not be sustainable during the Playoffs, their stars are single-handedly holding the line on their play-in spot.

Zach & Deebo in the 4th quarter vs. CLE tonight⤵️ 🔥 20 PTS

🔥 8-11 FG

🔥 66% 3 -PT FG pic.twitter.com/Ku9781UDjh — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Kings will be staring at a play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks, whom they've gone a perfect 3-0 against on the season, so the remaining last few games will be about fending the Suns off for their spot. With Keegan Murray listed as “day-to-day,” their lineup is otherwise healthy and already playing at a playoff level. Look for Domantas Sabonis to have an advantageous matchup against Detroit as he missed the first meeting and could have been the difference in the paint during the one-point loss.

Why the Pistons Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons have fought hard down the stretch to avoid the play-in tournament and as they become the fourth Central Division team in the East's top-six seeds. They'll have to navigate a treacherous route through the Playoffs with a relatively inexperienced core of young players, but the Pistons have proven time and time again this season that they're not willing to back down from any challenge thrown at them. They've gone a solid 41-35 ATS this season with a 21-17 record on their home floor.

Doing what he DOES https://t.co/whu2t0xsgv pic.twitter.com/iEKEQvYYlW — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet



This will be the first time seeing a Kings team with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan leading the scoring, so they'll need Ausar Thompson and Malik Beasley to step their efforts up on defense to contain the mid-range scorers. The good news is that they'll have a physical front court of Isaiah Stewart to combat Domantas Sabonis and make him work for everything inside. Look for Cade Cunningham to have another big game as he dropped 33 points his last time out against the Kings.

Final Kings-Pistons Prediction & Pick

This should be another close meeting between these two squads as their first game was decided by only a single point. Of course, the Kings are sporting a much different lineup this time around, but both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are comfortable facing this Pistons team following their time over in Chicago. The wings of Detroit will have to play a perfect game defensively in order to stop the pair of scorers.

Cade Cunningham is poised to have another big game in this one and while the Pistons are dealing with some minor injuries, they're comfortably in the Playoffs and don't have to take this game too seriously. Still, Cunningham has a knack for making everyone around him better and it wouldn't come as a surprise if this Pistons team came out the gates shooting well.

Still, we have to give the slight advantage to the Sacramento Kings due to the matchup with Domantas Sabonis. He's far too crafty not to force Isaiah Stewart into foul trouble and Detroit is already depleted in their front court. Let's roll with the Kings to cover on the road in this one.

Final Kings-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +6.5 (-112)