The Indiana Pacers came into Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder facing a sense of urgency and elimination. Hoping to force a Game 7, the Pacers were well on their way to doing so, leading by 20+ points as of publication. But fans noticed something funny with Pacers star Pascal Siakam prior to Game 6 of the NBA Finals where he appeared to channel his inner Undertaker.

During the Pacers pregame huddle in the hallway before taking the /court for Game 6, a snapshot of Pascal Siakam with his eyeballs seeming rolled back in the same fashion as former WWE star The Undertaker, began to circulate on social media with legitimate news sites such as Bleacher Report picking it up.

Whether or not the image was simply someone hilariously catching Siakam at that specific moment, or he really did lock in like the Undertaker in an attempt to hype himself and the team up, remains unknown. But what is clear is that the Pacers came out with zero intentions of rolling over and having their season end.

While Game 6 is still early in the third quarter, the Pacers have thoroughly outplayed the Thunder. Siakam in particular has had a huge game as well. About midway through the third quarter, Siakam was up to 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists and one blocked shot in 23 minutes. He was shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

The Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Siakam has been a strong compliment to the Pacers’ other star in Tyrese Haliburton. During the team’s playoff run, Siakam has been having one of the best postseasons of his career. He’s been averaging 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 52.2 percent shooting from the field, 43.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.