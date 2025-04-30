ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pistons host the Knicks in Game 6 to try and stay alive! The Knicks have a 3-2 lead, but this series has gone back and forth, setting the stage for a big Game 6! It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Knicks are up 3-2 and are in a prime position to close out the series in Game 6 in Detroit. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns make this team go and are key to its success, but the Knicks' depth is a massive key, especially against a younger Pistons team that is scrappy. New York needs to bounce back and advance, because all bets are off if this gets to a Game Seven.

The Pistons looked dead in the water, but fought back to grab a win and stay alive in the series, down 3-2. Cade Cunningham has been great, and Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris have stepped up, showcasing Detroit's depth. A win in this matchup would be significant, forcing a Game Seven, where all bets are off and anyone can win. It starts in this game, and they need to stay alive.

Here are the Knicks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-Pistons Game 6 Odds

New York Knicks: +2 (-108)

Moneyline: +116

Detroit Pistons: -2 (-112)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 213 (-110)

Under: 213 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Pistons NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks' offense has been a solid unit in the postseason. They are tied for seventh in scoring at 106.4 points per game, 11th in field goal percentage at 44.4%, and eighth in three-point shooting at 37.1% from behind the arc.

Five players on the Knicks are averaging over double digits in scoring during this series. Brunson is the engine of this offense, averaging 29.8 points per game in the postseason. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby are next up, with Towns averaging 21.6 and Anunoby averaging 16.4 points per game, respectively. Brunson is also the engine that makes this offense go, leading with 8.4 assists per game.

The Knicks have been able to score in a physical series, and the key has been their balance. Brunson and Towns are the keys, and if they step up, the Knicks have a great chance of closing this series out.

The Knicks' defense has been in the middle of the pack of the 16 playoff teams. They are seventh in points allowed, at 105.4 points per game; eighth in field goal percentage, at 44.6% from the field; and fourth in three-point percentage defense, at 34.6% from behind the arc.

Towns is still a beast for this frontcourt and is playing well as a difference-maker. He leads the team in rebounds and blocks with nine and 1.6, respectively. Three total players are averaging at least one block, including Towns. The perimeter defense has been their strength on defense, with five players averaging at least one steal per game. Anunoby is the team leader in steals with 2.4 per game.

This defense has struggled with inconsistency as a unit all season, and it has translated into the postseason. Brunson, Hart, and Anunoby have been fantastic and present a massive challenge for Cunningham on the wing. That's the X-factor for the rest of the series.

Why the Pistons Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons' offense has been inconsistent during the postseason. They are 10th in scoring with 105.4 points per game, ninth from the field at 44.6%, and 13th from three-point range at 333.8%.

Seven Pistons are averaging over double digits against the Knicks, showcasing their balance. Cunningham has been the best player on this offense, leading in scoring and assists, averaging 25.4 points and 8.8 assists per game, respectively. Harris is next up, averaging 16 points per game. Schroder and Hardaway Jr. have also been difference makers in this series, averaging 13.2 and 13 points, respectively.

The Pistons have shown they can score on this defense despite Jaden Ivey's injury. Cunningham is the difference maker, but they need more help from the rest of their offense to extend the series.

In the postseason, Detroit's defense has been in the middle of the pack of teams. They are tied for ninth in points allowed, at 106.4 points per game, sixth in field-goal percentage, at 44.4%, and ninth in three-point percentage defense, allowing 37.1% from behind the arc.

Harris and Jalen Duren have been excellent on defense for the Pistons' frontcourt. Duren is the rebounding leader, averaging 11.6 per game. Four players average at least one block, with Duren tied for the team lead with Stewart, averaging two per game. This perimeter defense has also been solid overall, with four players averaging at least one, and Cunningham as the team leader, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Pistons have the talent to play solid defense, but their inconsistency makes a difference because they aren't reliable. This matchup will decide the game and see if Detroit can extend the series.

Final Knicks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Knicks had their opportunity and blew it at home. The Pistons responded great, and I think they will ride that momentum to a win and cover this game to set up Game Seven.

Final Knicks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -2 (-112)