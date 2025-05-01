ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Knicks and Pistons are set for a pivotal Game 6 in Detroit, with New York holding a 3-2 series edge but coming off a stinging 106-103 home defeat that kept the Pistons’ season alive. The pressure now shifts to Little Caesars Arena, where the Pistons are slim 1.5-point favorites, and the Knicks must regroup to avoid a Game 7. Detroit’s Game 5 win was a testament to their grit and clutch execution. Cade Cunningham led the way with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists, delivering when it mattered most, while Tobias Harris added 22 points. The Pistons’ defense tightened in crunch time, and their aggressive start set the tone. However, their bench remains a concern, as New York has consistently exploited non-starter lineups.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson must bounce back after a rough 4-for-16 shooting night and an apparent ankle tweak. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges provided support, but New York’s offense sputtered late, and missed free throws proved costly. Expect Tom Thibodeau to emphasize pace and transition, areas where the Knicks excelled all season but have struggled in this series. Clean execution, limiting turnovers, and capitalizing at the foul line will be crucial if New York hopes to close out the series on the road.

It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs props series with our props for the Knicks-Pistons Game 6 matchup.

Here are the Knicks-Pistons NBA props, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Props: Knicks-Pistons Game 6 Odds

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 23.5 Points (-105)

Cade Cunningham Over 6.5 Rebounds (-132)

Jalen Brunson Over 7.5 Assists (+112)

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 23.5 Points (-105)

Karl-Anthony Towns is in a prime spot to bounce back offensively in Game 6, with the points prop set at 23.5. Towns struggled at home in Game 5, finishing with 17 points on 5-of-14 shooting, but his performances on the road in Detroit have been stellar. In Games 3 and 4 at Little Caesars Arena, Towns scored 31 and 27 points, respectively, and attempted 41 shots across those two games, two more than he took in the three home games combined. This suggests that the Knicks' offense leans more heavily on Towns when away from Madison Square Garden, especially as Jalen Brunson continues to play through injury.

The Pistons have had trouble containing Towns in the post, often matching him up with Tobias Harris, who has struggled to keep Towns in check defensively. With the Knicks needing a strong offensive showing to avoid a Game 7, expect Tom Thibodeau to prioritize getting Towns more touches, particularly in the post and on pick-and-pop opportunities. Towns' efficiency and willingness to take big shots-especially from three-point range-make this over a strong value play, given his proven success in Detroit and the urgency of a closeout game.

Cade Cunningham Over 6.5 Rebounds (-132)

Cade Cunningham’s rebounding prop of 6.5 is an attractive over bet, given his consistent production on the glass throughout this series. Cunningham is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game on the season, but he’s elevated his presence in the playoffs, securing 7 or more rebounds in each of his last four games against the Knicks. In Game 5, he grabbed 8 boards, and his overall postseason averages against New York are 8.6 rebounds per game, showing a clear uptick when the stakes are highest.

The Pistons rely on Cunningham to contribute in every facet, and with Detroit facing elimination, expect him to play heavy minutes and remain aggressive on both ends of the floor. The Knicks’ focus on limiting his scoring may open up more rebounding opportunities, especially on long misses and in transition. Cunningham’s versatility allows him to crash the boards effectively, and his size advantage over the Knicks’ guards further increases his rebounding upside. In a must-win scenario, the over on Cunningham’s rebounds is a strong value, supported by recent trends and his all-around game.

Jalen Brunson Over 7.5 Assists (+112)

Jalen Brunson’s assist prop is set at 7.5, and the over offers value given his playmaking role and recent trends. Despite a tough shooting night in Game 5 (4-of-16 from the field), Brunson still managed to dish out 7 assists, and he’s had at least 7 assists in every game this series. He’s averaging 8.4 assists per game in the series, well above his regular season average of 7.3, and is generating 13.2 potential assists per game, indicating plenty of opportunities for his teammates to convert.

With Brunson still not at 100% physically, there’s a strong likelihood he’ll focus more on facilitating the offense, especially if the Pistons continue to pressure him as a scorer. The Knicks will need to rely on ball movement and contributions from secondary scorers like Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges. Brunson’s high usage rate and the Knicks’ need for efficient offense in a hostile road environment make the over on his assists a compelling prop. The plus money odds further enhance the value for bettors looking to capitalize on his pivotal role as New York’s floor general.