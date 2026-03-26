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UFC Seattle: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer continues on the main card with a fight between Julian Erosa and Lerryan Douglas in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Erosa-Douglas prediction and pick.

Julian Erosa (31-12) looked rejuvenated heading into 2025, stringing together first-round finishes over Ricardo Ramos and Christian Rodriguez before stopping Darren Elkins via TKO at UFC 314 in April. However, that momentum hit a wall when Melquizael Costa outworked him over three rounds for a unanimous decision in May 2025, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Lerryan Douglas.

Lerryan Douglas (13-5) is making his UFC debut on Saturday after earning his contract in spectacular fashion, knocking out Cam Teague in just 36 seconds on Dana White's Contender Series in September 2025 — the seventh-fastest finish in DWCS history. Prior to that, he TKO'd Elijah Johns in January 2025, riding a five-fight win streak as he comes into his fight this weekend against Julian Erosa.

UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Julian Erosa-Lerryan Douglas Odds

Julian Erosa: +260

Lerryan Douglas: -325

Over 1.5 rounds: +120

Under 1.5 rounds: -154



Why Julian Erosa Will Win

Julian “Juicy J” Erosa brings 44 professional fights worth of experience into this featherweight matchup, and that veteran savvy is an enormous advantage against a fighter making his UFC debut. Douglas is stepping into the cage for the first time at this level, and Erosa has seen every trick in the book.

Erosa's guillotine choke is one of the most dangerous weapons in the featherweight division, and his back-to-back first-round guillotine finishes over Ricardo Ramos and Christian Rodriguez prove it is not just a threat — it is a finishing weapon. Douglas, who has shown no ground game on film, walks into that trap at his own peril.

Erosa also holds a three-inch reach advantage as a southpaw, which creates awkward angles that UFC debutants historically struggle to navigate. His 6.2 significant strikes per minute output means he will be busy, accurate, and constantly hunting for an opening.

Douglas' 36-second Contender Series knockout was electrifying, but Cam Teague is not Julian Erosa. The longer this fight goes, the more Erosa's experience and submission creativity take over completely.

Erosa's submission game, reach advantage, and 43-fight experience make him a nightmare debut opponent for Douglas. Expect “Juicy J” to grind the debuting Brazilian down and find a guillotine finish somewhere in the first two rounds Saturday night in Seattle.

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Why Lerryan Douglas Will Win

Lerryan Douglas has the kind of momentum that makes a dangerous fighter coming into their UFC debut, entering UFC Seattle with a 13-5 record and a five-fight winning streak behind him. His 36-second knockout of Cam Teague on Dana White’s Contender Series showed exactly the kind of explosiveness that can flip a fight instantly against a veteran like Julian Erosa.

That power matters even more against Erosa, because for all of his experience, he is often willing to fight at a chaotic pace and leave openings behind. Douglas does not need many chances to capitalize, and one clean connection could completely change the fight before Erosa settles in.

Erosa is also coming off a unanimous decision loss to Melquizael Costa after a strong run of finishes, which suggests he is still somewhat vulnerable when opponents can match his aggression and force him to work. Douglas’ confidence and forward pressure could put Erosa right back into that uncomfortable kind of fight.

There is also something to be said for Douglas arriving with less mileage and fewer bad habits than a longtime veteran. Erosa has had a long, entertaining career, but fighters with that much cage time can become more hittable when younger, sharper punchers push the action early.

If Douglas keeps this fight upright, trusts his hands, and refuses to get dragged into long grappling exchanges, he has a very real path to make a statement in his debut. His youth, momentum, and fight-changing power give him the tools to beat Erosa and announce himself in a huge way on Saturday night.

Final Julian Erosa-Lerryan Douglas Prediction & Pick

Lerryan Douglas enters this matchup with real momentum, carrying a 13-5 record, a five-fight winning streak, and the confidence that comes from blasting Cam Teague in just 36 seconds on Dana White’s Contender Series. That kind of explosiveness matters against a fighter like Julian Erosa, who has built a long career on chaos but can be vulnerable when exchanges get wild early.

Erosa’s experience is a major advantage on paper, but it also comes with wear and tear from 40-plus pro fights and a style that invites damage. He was riding a hot streak before Melquizael Costa cooled him off with a unanimous decision in May 2025, and that result showed he can be disrupted when opponents force him to react instead of lead.

Douglas is the kind of younger, aggressive puncher who can create exactly that kind of uncomfortable fight from the opening horn. If he stays disciplined, keeps the fight standing, and refuses to let Erosa settle into his submission game, his speed and power could become the defining story as he punishes Erosa putting him away inside round 2 to get the biggest win of his career.

Final Julian Erosa-Lerryan Douglas Prediction & Pick: Lerryan Douglas (-325), Under 1.5 Rounds (-154)