ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Houston: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez continues on the prelims with a bout between Jordan Leavitt and Yadier del Valle in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Leavitt-del Valle prediction and pick.

Jordan Leavitt (12-3) rebounded from a submission loss to Chase Hooper by securing a first-round anaconda choke victory over Kurt Holobaugh in May 2025. “The Monkey King” has now won two of his last three bouts, showcasing his dangerous submission game as he comes into his fight this weekend against Yadier del Valle.

Yadier del Valle (10-0) has made an immediate impact in the UFC, following his Contender Series decision win over Antonio Monteiro with back-to-back first-round rear-naked choke victories against Connor Matthews and Isaac Dulgarian in 2025. “The Cuban Problem” looks to keep his perfect record intact as he comes into his fight this weekend against Jordan Leavitt.

UFC Houston Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Houston odds: Jordan Leavitt-Yadier del Valle odds

Jordan Leavitt: +320

Yadier del Valle: -410

Over 1.5 rounds: -145

Under 1.5 rounds: +114



*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Why Jordan Leavitt will win

Last Fight: (W) Kurt Holobaugh – SUB R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 (2 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Jordan Leavitt enters this contest as the seasoned veteran who can derail the hype train of the undefeated Yadier del Valle. While “The Cuban Problem” has looked impressive against lower-level opposition, Leavitt represents a massive step up in competition, specifically in the grappling department where he thrives on chaotic transitions that inexperienced fighters often mishandle.

Leavitt's unorthodox style, featuring a diverse array of chokes and awkward movements, poses a unique puzzle that del Valle has not yet encountered in his young career. Del Valle's aggression and willingness to engage on the ground could be his undoing, as Leavitt specializes in capitalizing on opponents' mistakes during scrambles to secure his signature submissions like the inverted triangle or rear-naked choke.

Furthermore, Leavitt's experience against high-level grapplers like Claudio Puelles and Chase Hooper has hardened his defensive capabilities, allowing him to survive early storms and drag opponents into deep waters. If del Valle cannot secure a quick finish, Leavitt's superior cardio and relentless chain wrestling will likely drain the Cuban prospect, opening the door for a third-round submission or a dominant decision victory.

Article Continues Below

Why Yadier del Valle will win

Last Fight: (W) Isaac Dulgarian – SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (2 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Yadier del Valle enters this matchup as a terrifying undefeated prospect whose raw athleticism and finishing instincts far exceed anything Jordan Leavitt has faced recently. “The Cuban Problem” has torn through his competition with a 10-0 record, showcasing devastating power in his hands that will punish Leavitt's porous striking defense.

Leavitt's reliance on awkward movement and pulling guard leaves him dangerously exposed to del Valle's heavy top pressure and ground-and-pound. We've seen Leavitt struggle against explosive athletes who refuse to play his slow-paced grappling game, and del Valle's ability to scramble and reverse positions will neutralize Leavitt's primary win condition.

The speed advantage for del Valle will be glaring on the feet, where he can land clean combinations before Leavitt can initiate his telegraphed entries. Leavitt often leaves his chin high during exchanges, a fatal flaw against a striker with del Valle's precision and knockout power.

Expect del Valle to stuff the initial takedown attempts, forcing his opponent to trade strikes, and eventually secure a dominant TKO finish. By keeping the fight standing or punishing Leavitt from top position, del Valle will prove he is ready for the ranked opposition in the featherweight division.

Final Jordan Leavitt-Yadier del Valle prediction & pick

Yadier del Valle enters this matchup as a dynamic force whose explosive athleticism and finishing instinct will prove too much for the unorthodox style of Jordan Leavitt. While Leavitt is a crafty grappler with dangerous submissions, his striking defense remains porous and his takedown entries are often telegraphed, playing directly into the hands of a power puncher like del Valle.

“The Cuban Problem” has demonstrated exceptional scrambling ability and heavy top pressure in his 10-0 run, skills that will neutralize Leavitt's primary win condition of dragging the fight into deep, slow-paced grappling exchanges. Leavitt struggles when forced to fight off his back against physically stronger opponents, and del Valle's wrestling defense should keep this fight standing where the mismatch is glaring.

Expect del Valle to utilize his speed advantage to land clean combinations early, punishing Leavitt's awkward movement and high chin. Once Leavitt becomes desperate for a takedown, del Valle will likely stuff the attempt and unleash ground-and-pound or secure a standing TKO against the cage.

I predict Yadier del Valle secures a second-round TKO victory, overwhelming his opponent with damage and proving he is ready for a significant step up in competition. This performance will solidify his status as a legitimate prospect to watch in the featherweight division.

Final Jordan Leavitt-Yadier del Valle Prediction & Pick: Yadier del Valle (-410), Over 1.5 Rounds (-145)