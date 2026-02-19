ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Houston: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez kicks off the prelims with a bout between Juliana Miller and Carli Judice in the flyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Miller-Judice prediction and pick.

Juliana Miller (4-3) recently snapped a two-fight skid with a unanimous decision victory over Ivana Petrovic in May 2025. The TUF 30 winner previously suffered losses to Luana Santos and Veronica Hardy but now looks to build momentum as she comes into her fight this weekend against Carli Judice.

Carli Judice (5-2) has found her rhythm in the octagon, bouncing back from a split decision loss to Gabriella Fernandes in 2024 with consecutive knockout victories. Most recently, she finished Nicolle Caliari with a third-round knee at UFC 318 in July 2025, following a head-kick KO of Yuneisy Duben. She looks to extend her winning streak to three as she comes into her fight this weekend against Juliana Miller.

UFC Houston Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Houston odds: Juliana Miller-Carli Judice odds

Juliana Miller: +550

Carli Judice: -800

Over 2.5 rounds: +124

Under 2.5 rounds: -160

Why Juliana Miller will win

Last Fight: (W) Ivana Petrovic – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 3 (2 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Juliana Miller enters this contest with a clear path to victory: grounding the striker and imposing her will on the mat. While Carli Judice has shown dangerous striking in her recent knockouts of Nicolle Caliari and Yuneisy Duben, her takedown defense remains a question mark that a specialist like Miller can exploit.

Miller's grappling pedigree, honed at 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu, gives her a distinct advantage if she can close the distance and avoid Judice's range. The TUF 30 winner's ability to chain submissions and maintain top pressure was evident in her dominant performance against Brogan Walker, a blueprint she must replicate here.

Judice's reliance on kickboxing leaves her vulnerable to the level change, especially if she overcommits to her power shots. Miller has faced higher-level grapplers like Luana Santos and Veronica Hardy, experience that has hardened her defense and fight IQ for this exact type of stylistic clash.

Expect Miller to weather an early storm, secure a takedown in the first round, and work towards a submission or ground-and-pound finish. By neutralizing Judice's striking early, Miller should control the pace and grind out a decisive victory.

Why Carli Judice will win

Last Fight: (W) Nicolle Caliari – KO?TKO R3

Last 5: 3-2-

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Carli Judice enters this matchup with undeniable momentum, riding a wave of consecutive knockout victories that highlight her devastating striking arsenal. Her recent finishes of Nicolle Caliari and Yuneisy Duben demonstrate a level of power and precision on the feet that Juliana Miller simply cannot match.

Miller’s glaring defensive liabilities in the striking department make her a perfect target for Judice’s crisp kickboxing and range management. We have seen Miller struggle significantly against opponents who can stuff the initial takedown and force her to trade strikes, a scenario where Judice thrives.

The “Crispy” one possesses dangerous knees and kicks that will serve as a potent deterrent every time Miller attempts to close the distance for a clinch or shot. If Judice can deny the early grappling exchanges, Miller often looks lost and lacks the footwork to escape the firing line without absorbing heavy damage.

While Miller has a grappling pedigree, her inability to disguise her entries leaves her exposed to the exact type of intercepting strikes that Judice has mastered. Expect Judice to control the center of the octagon, punish Miller’s desperate takedown attempts, and secure a third straight stoppage victory.

Final Juliana Miller-Carli Judice prediction & pick

Final Juliana Miller-Carli Judice Prediction & Pick: Carli Judice (-800), Under 2.5 Rounds (160)