The UFC London Main Event is finally here as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for the headlining bout in the Welterweight (170) Division. Former champion and current No. 1 contender Leon Edwards of England will take on Philadelphia's No. 5-ranked Sean Brady. Check the UFC odds series for our Edwards-Brady prediction and pick.

Leon Edwards (22-4) has gone 14-3-0-1 en route to becoming a former Champion of the division. After successfully gaining the belt from Kamaru Usman and defending twice against Usman and Colby Covington, he most recently dropped the belt to Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision. He'll be looking to earn his rematch with a win here. Edwards stands six feet tall with a 74-inch reach.

Sean Brady (17-1) has gone an impressive 7-1 inside the UFC since 2019. Following a loss to Belal Muhammad, he rebounded with a submission win against Kelvin Gastelum and a unanimous decision against Gilbert Burns. A win here could earn him the first title shot of his career. Brady stands 5-foot-10 with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Leon Edwards-Sean Brady Odds

Leon Edwards: +136

Sean Brady: -162

Over 4.5 rounds: -210

Under 4.5 rounds: +160

Why Leon Edwards Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Belal Muhammad – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Leon Edwards will be returning following his cancelled bout against Jack Della Maddalena where he was slated to be the betting underdog. It seems as though people forget how dominant Edwards was during his run to the championship and even in defending his belt twice. Still, Sean Brady poses a tough matchup as he fights similarly to Belal Muhammad as Edwards will be tasked with fighting another grappler. Still, he's proven himself as a strong fighter on the ground during the Usman fights and could give Brady a harder time than many expect.

Leon Edwards will certainly have the striking advantage here as one of the best pure strikers in MMA today. Opposed to Brady, he's much more fluid in his movements and uses far more techniques with his kicking game. The high kick to the head will always be open and we know Edwards is very adept at baiting opponents and creating opening in their stand up. Look for his kicks to the body to be a huge point of emphasis in slowing down the cardio of Brady.

Why Sean Brady Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Gilbert Burns – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Sean Brady has been patiently waiting in the wings for an eventual title shot and with a win over a former champ in Leon Edwards, he could take over the No. 1 contender spot and won't be denied any longer. He's arguably the best submission artist in the division and has shown great improvements with his striking over the last few bouts. The way he flowed on the ground against Gilbert Burns was truly impressive and he's constantly competing in grappling tournaments outside of the UFC. If he can bring Leon Edwards into his world, he should be one step ahead of everything Edwards does to try and escape.

It's surprising to see Brady as the betting favorite in this matchup, but that could be a testament to his world-class cardio and ability to push the pace for all five rounds. Leon Edwards has been known to tire and take rounds off in the past, but Brady is all gas all the time in landing 4.09 strikes per minute while adding 3.5 takedowns in the same breath. If this become a war of attrition, expect Brady to come out on top as the fresher fighter.

Final Leon Edwards-Sean Brady Prediction & Pick

This will truly be a great matchup to determine the division's next title challenger as both men are currently at the top of their physical peak and performance. Leon Edwards is a proven champion and he'll be hungry to get his belt back with a win here. Sean Brady, on the other hand, has been waiting for a title opportunity and could get one with a win here.

Leon Edwards is extremely tough to bring down behind a 65% takedown defense, but Sean Brady is particularly relentless and creative once he settles on a takedown. If this fight hits the ground, it's hard to imagine a world where Sean Brady doesn't eventually sink in a submission. However, if it takes place on the feet, don't at all be surprised if Leon Edwards manages to pick his opponent apart with jabs and kicks as he's done so many times before.

For our prediction, we have to roll with Sean Brady to get the win as he's got a ton of confidence in this matchup. His work on the ground should be enough to secure a submission or at least negate most of the offense from Edwards.

Final Leon Edwards-Sean Brady Prediction & Pick: Sean Brady (-162)