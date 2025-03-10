ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Bundesliga rivals face off in the Champions League as Bayer Leverkusen hosts Bayern Munich. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Leverkusen-Bayern prediction and pick.



In the first leg of this round of 16 fixture Bayern Munich was dominate. In the ninth minute, Harry Kane scored to make it 1-0. It would remain 1-0 into the second half, when Jamal Musiala scored in the 54th minute to grow the lead for Bayern Munich. Leverkusen would then have Nordi Mukiele recieve a red card, and then they would conceed a penatly kick in the 75th minute, which Harry Kane converted. Bayern would go on to win the game 3-0, giving them the three goal lead on aggregate heading into this game.

Here are the Leverkusen-Bayern Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Leverkusen-Bayern Odds

Leverkusen: +175

Bayern: +140

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 goals: -136

Under 2.5 goals: +112

How to Watch Leverkusen vs. Bayern

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount +

Why Leverkusen Will Win

Leverkusen has scored in 32 of 38 total fixtures this year, scoring 2.03 goals per game in that time. They have scored in seven of nine games in UCL play. They have scored 15 goals so far over their nine games. That is good for 1.67 goals per game. Further, Leverkusen has been great at home this year in UCL play. They have scored nine goals in their four games at home, scoring in all four fixtures.

Patrick Schick has been great in Bundesliga play, scoring 16 times so far in Bundesliga play. Still, he has just one goal in UCL play. Florian Wirtz has led the way in UCL play so far this year. He has six goals and one assist in UCL play, while he has scored nine times with ten assists in Bundesliga play. Meanwhile, Alex Grimaldo has been solid in UCL play. He has two goals and one assist so far in UCL play, while he has two goals and five assists in Bundesliga play.

Leverkusen has been solid on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed just ten goals in their nine UCL games this year. Still, they have been dominant on defense at home so far in UCL play. In four games at home, they have yet to conceed a goal, having four clean sheets in the process.

Why Bayern Will Win

Bayern Munich has scored in 35 of 39 total fixtures this year while scoring 2.77 goals per game overall. They have also continued to score well in Champions League play. Bayern Munich has scored in nine of the 11 games so far, scoring 26 goals over 11 games. That is good for 2.36 goals per game. They are not scoring as well on the road in UCL play. They have scored in just three of five road fixutres, scoring eight goals in the process.

Bayern Munich is led by Harry Kane. In UCL play, he has nine goals with an assist. Further, he has 21 goals and seven assists in Bundesliga play. Further, Michael Olise has five goals and two assists in UCL play, with eight goals and seven assists in Bundesliga play. Finally, Jamal Musiala has scored 11 times with two assists in Bundesliga play while having three goals and three assists in UCL play.

Bayern Munich has allowed 14 goals over the 11 UCL matches so far. That is good for 1.27 goals per game so far in UCL play. Still, they have not been as strong on the road. Bayern Munich has allowed ten goals on the road so far in UCL play.

Final Leverkusen-Bayern Prediction & Pick

The Leverkusen defense has been great at home in UCL Play. They have yet to give up a goal in UCL play at home, winning all four games via a clean sheet. Further, they have have scored early in matches and then played great defense. In their four home games, they have averaged scoring on goal per game in the first hald, and then holding on for the win. Bayern Munich has struggled on defense in the first half on the road. They have allowed six goals over their five matches in the first half when on the road. Bayern Munich has been the better scoring team overall, but outside of one game on the road, they have not scored well there. In the the five road fixtured this year, they have scored eight goals, but five of them came against Shakhtar Donetsk. Expect them to struggle to score in this one as Leverkusen gets the win in the second leg.

Final Leverkusen-Bayern Prediction & Pick: Leverkusen ML (+175)