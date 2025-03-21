ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Lightning continue their road trip as they face the Utah Hockey Club. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Utah Hockey Club prediction and pick.

The Lightning come into the game sitting at 40-23-5 on the year, which places them third in the Atlantic Division. They are coming off a game in Dallas with the Dallas Stars. The Lightning scored first with a goal from Brandon Hagel. In the second period, Anthony Cirelli scored to make it 2-0. Still, the Stars would tie the game with two goals in the second period. After a scoreless third period and overtime, the game would go to a shootout. There, the Lightning would win the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club is 31-27-11 on the year, which places them in sixth in the Central Division. Last time out, they faced the Buffalo Sabres. Logan Cooley struck first scoring in the first period, but JJ Peterka would tie the game in the first period. In the second, Mikahail Segachev scored to give Utah the lead again, but the Sabres would tie it again in the third. Still, Utah would score the last three goals of the game on the way to a 5-2 victory.

Here are the Lightning-Utah Hockey Club NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Utah Hockey Club Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -118

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club

Time: 5:00 PM ET/ 2:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Lightning is led by Nikita Kucherov. He leads the team in assists and points this year, coming in with 29 goals and 67 assists, good for 96 total points. He is joined on the top line b, Brandon Hagel. Hagel comes in with 32 goals and 43 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points with 73 total points. The line is rounded out by Anthony Cirelli. Cirelli comes in with 23 goals and 26 assists.

The second line is home to Jake Guentzel. Guentzel leads the team in goals this year, coming in with 33 goals and 31 assists on the year. Further, Brayden Point joins him on the second line, while sitting third on the team in points. Points has 32 goals and 34 assists this year, good for 66 points. Finally, Victor Hedman has 12 goals and 41 assists this year, good for 53 points, placing the blue liner fifth on the team in points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to be in goal for the Lightning in this game. He is 33-18-3 on the year, with a 2.24 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five starts, giving up two or fewer goals in each of his last three starts.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Utah is led by Clayton Keller. Keller leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 24 goals and 52 assists, good for 76 total points. He also has seven goals and 24 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Nick Schmaltz joins Keller on the top line and is second on the team in points, coming in with 16 goals and 38 assists on the year. Finally, Logan Cooley rounds out the line and has 19 goals plus 31 assists, sitting third on the team in points this year.

The second line for Utah is led by Dylan Guenther. He comes into the game fourth on the team in points, having 25 goals and 24 assists. Guenther also has 11 goals and 12 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Barrett Hayton. Hayton comes in with 17 goals and 22 assists this year. Meanwhile, Mikhail Sergachev is fifth on the team in points, playing from the blue line. He comes in with 13 goals and 32 assists this year.

Karel Vejmelka is expected to be in the net for Utah in this one. He is 20-18-6 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He is 3-2 in his last five games, giving up three or fewer goals in all five games.

Final Lightning-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

The Lightning come in as slight favorites in this NHL game. One reason is how well Andrei Vasilevskiy is playing. Further, the Lightning are seventh in the NHL goals-against per game while also scoring 3.49 goals per game this year. Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club is scoring just 2.83 goals per game while sitting 18th in the NHL in goals against per game. While Karel Vejmelka is playing well, he will give up some goals to the Lightning in this one. Take the Lightning to get the win,

