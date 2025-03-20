ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady continues on the prelims with a fight between Lone'er Kavanagh and Felipe dos Santos in the lightweight division. Kavanagh remains undefeated coming into this matchup securing his first win inside the octagon his last time out meanwhile, dos Santos dropped a decision in his last fight looking to get back on track this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kavanagh-dos Santos prediction and pick.

Lone'er Kavanagh (8-0) secured his contract on the Contender Series with a blistering knockout of An Tuan Ho and was then able to keep his momentum going with a debut win against Jose Ochoa. Now, Kavanagh would be looking to make a statement in front of his home crowd when he takes on Felipe dos Santos this weekend at the O2 Arena.

Felipe dos Santos (8-2) made waves in his short-notice debut against Manel Kape even while taking the loss but he is now just 1-2 in his UFC career after taking the loss against Andre Lima his last time out. Now with his back against the wall, dos Santos will be looking to bounce back and give Lone'er his first professional loss when he steps inside the octagon this weekend in London.

Here are the UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Lone'er Kavanagh-Felipe dos Santos Odds

Lone'er Kavanagh: -298

Felipe dos Santos: +240

Over 2.5 rounds: -270

Under 2.5 rounds: +200

Why Lone'er Kavanagh Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jose Ochoa – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

This weekend in London, the highly anticipated matchup between Lone'er Kavanagh and Felipe dos Santos is set to captivate MMA fans. Lone'er Kavanagh, fresh from his impressive UFC debut against Jose Ochoa, is poised to continue his winning streak. Kavanagh's performance in Macau showcased his exceptional striking skills and ability to pressure opponents effectively, which will be crucial against dos Santos. His experience in Dana White's Contender Series, where he delivered a stunning knockout, highlights his potential for explosive finishes.

Felipe dos Santos, despite his promising start, has struggled with consistency in the UFC. His recent loss to Andre Lima exposed vulnerabilities in his conditioning and takedown defense. Kavanagh's aggressive style and ability to maintain a high pace throughout fights could exploit these weaknesses. Additionally, Kavanagh's confidence from his recent victories and his well-rounded skillset give him an edge over dos Santos. As the fight unfolds, expect Kavanagh to dominate with his striking and outmaneuver dos Santos, leading to a decisive victory. With his momentum and skillset, Lone'er Kavanagh is well-positioned to emerge victorious in this London showdown.

Why Felipe dos Santos Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Andre Lima – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 (2 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

This weekend in London, the flyweight bout between Felipe dos Santos and Lone'er Kavanagh promises to be an intriguing matchup. While Kavanagh has garnered attention for his undefeated record and impressive performances in Cage Warriors, dos Santos brings a unique set of skills that could disrupt Kavanagh's momentum. Dos Santos, known for his Muay Thai background, has shown the ability to finish fights with both knockouts and submissions, boasting three first-round finishes in his career. His aggressive style, particularly in the early rounds, could catch Kavanagh off guard.

Dos Santos's experience in the UFC, despite a mixed record, has prepared him for high-level competition. His recent loss to Andre Lima highlighted issues with conditioning, but dos Santos has shown resilience in past fights, such as his split decision win over Victor Altamirano. Kavanagh, while skilled, may struggle with dos Santos's length and Muay Thai techniques, which could exploit any defensive vulnerabilities. Additionally, dos Santos's ability to push the pace early could force Kavanagh into a more defensive posture, potentially leading to a decision victory or even a stoppage if dos Santos can capitalize on Kavanagh's mistakes. With the right strategy, dos Santos could pull off an upset in London.

Final Lone'er Kavanagh-Felipe dos Santos Prediction & Pick

In the matchup between Lone'er Kavanagh and Felipe dos Santos, Kavanagh's aggressive striking and pressure could initially overwhelm dos Santos. However, dos Santos's Muay Thai background and experience in the UFC might allow him to adapt and exploit Kavanagh's defensive vulnerabilities. If dos Santos can weather the early storm, his length and technique could lead to a late-round decision or even a stoppage. Despite Kavanagh's momentum, dos Santos's resilience and skillset make him a formidable opponent. Expect a closely contested fight, but dos Santos's experience could ultimately give him the edge needed for a narrow victory.

Final Lone'er Kavanagh-Felipe dos Santos Prediction & Pick: Felipe dos Santos (+240), Over 2.5 Rounds (-270)