Long Beach State looks to break their long losing streak as they face Hawaii. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Long Beach State-Hawaii prediction and pick.

Long Beach State is 7-18 on the year and 3-10 in Big West play, placing them in tenth place in the Big West. They opened the year with a win before losing eight straight games. They would then win five in a row. Since then, they have lost ten of their last 11 games. In their last game, Long Beach State faced Cal State-Northridge. It was a tight game, with Long Beach State being down just two at the end of the first half. They would continue to keep it close, but Cal State-Northridge would win the game 81-80.

Meanwhile, Hawaii is 13-11 on the year and 5-9 in conference play. That places them in seventh in the Big West. They opened the year 5-1, with the only loss being to UNC. They would go on to win eight of the next 13 games. Still, Hawaii has won just one of their last six games. Last time out, they faced UC Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara would lead by seven at the end of the first half. Still, Hawaii took the lead late in the second half but would not hold on, losing the game 76-72.

Here are the Long Beach State-Hawaii College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Long Beach State-Hawaii Odds

Long Beach State: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +360

Hawaii: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -475

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch Long Beach State vs. Hawaii

Time: midnight ET/ 9:00 PM PT

Why Long Beach State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Long Beach State is 314th in KenPom's rankings currently. They are 249th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 337th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Long Beach State has been more efficient on the offense end of the court. At the same time, they are 326th in the nation in points per game but are 214th in shooting efficiency this year. They have also shot well from three this year, sitting 61st in the nation in three points percentage this year.

Devin Askew leads the way for Long Beach State. He comes in with 18.5 points per game while leading the team with 4.8 assists per game and 1.6 steals per game. Further, he has 4.8 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by TJ Wainwright. Wainwright comes into the game with 12.7 points per game while adding 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. Finally, Kam Martin has 8.8 points per game while adding 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

In the frontcourt, Derrick Michael Xzavierro leads the team in rebounding. He has 6.5 rebounds per game while adding 4.6 points and 1.1 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Austin Johnson has 7.1 points per game, with five rebounds and an assist.

Why Hawaii Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hawaii is 201st in KenPom's rankings currently. They are 221st in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 182nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Hawaii has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 217th in the nation in points per game but are 84th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they get to the line well. They are 51st in the nation in free throw attempts per game while sitting 47th in free throws made per game this year. Hawaii has also been solid on the glass, sitting 78th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game.

Gytis Nemeiksa leads the way for Hawaii. He comes in with 12.1 points per game while adding 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Tanner Christensen. Christensen leads the team in rebounding, coming in with 7.1 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 11.1 points per game while adding 1.1 assists.

In the backcourt, Marcus Greene leads the way. He has 7.9 points per game while adding 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is joined by Ryan Rapp, who is scoring 7.7 points with 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Final Long Beach State-Hawaii Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been more efficient on offense this year, but there is also a big difference between the two defensive units. Long Beach State is 271st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 310th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Hawaii is 134th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 106th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Hawaii has been much better in the rebounding game. They are 27th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage while sitting 154th in offensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Long Beach State is 276th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 332nd in defensive rebounding percentage. Take Hawaii in this one.

