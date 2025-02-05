ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an LSU-Georgia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LSU-Georgia.

This game won't get a ton of attention on a college basketball Wednesday night slate. However, this game is hugely important because it involves one team's pursuit of a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Georgia had a hard time as a basketball program in recent years under previous coach Tom Crean. In came Mike White, who left Florida to come to Athens and take on a job with less pressure. Florida was suffocating for White because he took on the burden of being “the guy after the guy.” He replaced the legendary Billy Donovan, a man who made four Final Fours, reached three national championship games, and won two national titles. That was a lot to live up to, and White — though he did make one Elite Eight — generally could not lift Florida to the Billy D standard. He pushed the reset button on his career by going to Georgia, where expectations aren't nearly as high.

Right now, Georgia is in good position to make the NCAA Tournament. Solid wins and very few bad losses create a profile worthy of a spot in the field of 68. Now Georgia needs to maintain a positive trajectory, avoiding bad losses and making sure to get a few more good wins. This game against LSU — one of the worst teams in the SEC, but not a terrible team overall — is the kind of game Georgia has to make sure to win in order to stay on the right path for a March Madness berth. As long as UGA doesn't stumble here, it will retain the inside track to the NCAA tourney and make Mike White's career resurrection that much more real.

Here are the LSU-Georgia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: LSU-Georgia Odds

LSU: +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +285

Georgia: -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -365

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch LSU vs Georgia

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost four of their last five games. Moreover, if you look at each of those losses, some of them have been by large margins. Georgia is not a bad team, but the Dawgs are 3-6 in the SEC and have lost seven times this season. This is not a dominant or overwhelming team. When the flow of the game cuts against UGA, the Bulldogs have not always maintained the ability to punch back. LSU doesn't have to win this game to cover the spread. It can lose by as many as eight points and still cover. Given how ruthlessly competitive the SEC has been this season, the idea of LSU keeping this game close and losing by five or six points does not seem like a stretch at all. In fact, it seems like a distinctly possible scenario.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia has lost four of five and is 3-6 in the SEC, but look at which teams the Dawgs have played. They have lost to Auburn, Florida, and Alabama in that recent batch of five games (and four losses). Just about everyone in the country will lose to those three teams, with the Florida and Bama games being on the road. That doesn't make Georgia uniquely bad. It doesn't reflect negatively on the team at all. Again, Georgia doesn't have any bad losses on its resume. The worst loss for this team all season long is a road defeat at Arkansas, and the Hogs are a bubble team. Georgia has won the games it is supposed to win, and this game versus an LSU side which is 1-7 in eight SEC games certainly qualifies as another example. UGA by 10 to 12 points seems just about right for this game.

Final LSU-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Georgia has problems with the best teams in the SEC, not the worst teams. LSU and South Carolina are the two worst teams in the SEC. Georgia has won convincingly against Kentucky and other good SEC teams at home. UGA winning by at least nine points seems not only possible, but likely. Take UGA.

Final LSU-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia -8.5