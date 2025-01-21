ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Madison Keys faces Elina Svitolina at the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Keys-Svitolina prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Keys-Svitolina.

Madison Keys is trying to cross that final barrier and break through in a major tournament. She has knocked on the door many times, reaching one final and a number of semifinals plus a larger number of quarterfinals. Here is her latest major quarterfinal, a highly compelling matchup with Elina Svitolina, who — unlike Keys — has never made a major final but has similarly been in this position on plenty of occasions and lacks the one crowning moment which would make her career complete.

Adding to the drama in the Keys-Svitolina match is the realization that another longtime pro, Paula Badosa, has — at the age of 27 — reached a first career major semifinal with her upset of Coco Gauff in the Australian Open quarterfinals. Seeing another player break through will reinforce the desire for Keys and Svitolina to take that next step and cross that final threshold. This is a huge career opportunity for both women. The more times they get to the quarterfinals, the more they have to wonder how many more chances they will get to lift a major trophy. An endless series of return appearances is not guaranteed. It is hard enough to get this far in a major tournament. Keys is almost 30, and Svitolina is 30. Tennis players in their 30s have to know the biological clock is ticking and that every major quarterfinal reached could be the last one. Though this is not a final, it contains the rich kind of drama which makes it so compelling to follow the careers of these world-class athletes in an individual sport.

Here are the Keys-Svitolina Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Keys-Svitolina Odds

Game Spread:

Keys -3.5 (-110)

Svitolina +3.5 (-122)

Moneyline:

Keys -200

Svitolina +164

To Win First Set:

Keys -178

Svitolina +146

Total Games In Match:

Over 21.5 (-126)

Under 21.5 (-106)

Total Games Won:

Keys over 12.5 (-110)

Keys under 12.5 (-118)

Svitolina over 11.5 (-126)

Svitolina under 11.5 (-106)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Plus

Why Madison Keys Will Win

Madison Keys has defeated Danielle Collins and Elena Rybakina in her last two matches. Collins is a former major finalist (at the 2022 Australian Open), and Rybakina is a major champion, having won Wimbledon. Those are two high-quality tennis players. Keys found a way past each of them. It's hard to bet against Keys in this match, given the caliber of opposition she has faced and overcome the past few days. She is playing confident tennis, but more than that, Keys is playing smart tennis, which hasn't always been something we could say about her. She looks ready to take that proverbial next step in her career.

Why Elina Svitolina Will Win

Keys is playing well, but so is Svitolina. The Ukrainian has beaten No. 4 seed Jasmine Paolini at this tournament and looked really strong in her fourth-round victory. Svitolina is in a great frame of mind and plays with a toughness which can push Madison Keys out of rhythm.

Final Keys-Svitolina Prediction & Pick

It's a very close match, most likely, so with Svitolina getting 3.5 games, that's the direction in which to go. You could also opt for over game totals in the props, since this match is probably going three sets instead of two.

Final Keys-Svitolina Prediction & Pick: Svitolina +3.5