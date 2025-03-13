ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic are on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Magic-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Pelicans Odds

Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -124

New Orleans Pelicans: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Gulf Coast Sports Network

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic allow the fewest points per game in the NBA. They are giving up 106.1 points per game, and opponents attempt just 80.8 shots per game. Orlando really forces teams to slow it down and play at their pace. They will make you use the whole shot clock, and the Magic will use all 24 second themselves, as well. Their ability to control the tempo works to their advantage most of the time. New Orleans is not a team that will make a whole bunch of shots, so the slower tempo is going to really hurt them. If the Magic control the tempo once again, they will be able to cover the spread.

New Orleans is a struggling team. In the last five games, the Pelicans have allowed 123.6 points per game. Allowing that many points makes it very hard to win basketball games. When the Pelicans allow at least 115 points in a game this season, they are 11-35. When the Magic score 115-plus points, they are 12-3. Orlando does not do it often, but there is a great chance for them to put up some points Thursday night. If they can have a good offensive game against a bad defensive team, the Magic will cover the spread on the road.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

New Orleans was having a rough stretch of games, but they are coming off a very good win over the Los Angeles Clippers. In that game, the Pelicans were able to put up 127 points. They shot an outstanding 55.3 percent from the floor, and 54.8 percent from beyond the arc. The Pelicans were lights out in the win, and they need to have a similar game here. As mentioned, the Magic control the tempo and do not allow a lot of shot attempts. If New Orleans can shoot over 50 percent from the floor, it will not be an issue for them. The Pelicans need to have a similar game Thursday night.

Orlando is a decent team, but they are awful on the road. They are just 12-20 away from home this season. The Magic are already a bad scoring team, but they are even worse when not in Orlando. On the road this season, Orlando averages just 102.9 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor, and under 30 percent from deep. The Magic have a lot of trouble getting anything going offensively in general, and that just amplifies when they have to travel. With this being a home game for the Pelicans, they should be able to have a pretty good game.

Final Magic-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Magic have their road struggles, and that is very hard to overlook. I will take the Pelicans to win straight up.

Final Magic-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Pelicans ML (+106)