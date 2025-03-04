ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their home stand as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs come into the game at 38-20-3 on the year, which places them in the top spot in the Atlantic Division. This has the Maple Leafs looking at roster upgrade options at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Maple Leafs faced the Sharks. After a scoreless first period, John Tavares and Matthew Knies both scored on the power play in the second period. In the third, Jack Thompson and Tyler Toffoli would both score to tie the game. This would lead to overtime and then a shootout, where the Sharks would win the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 36-18-6, one of the best teams in the NHL. They are currently in first place in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of Edmonton. In their last game, they faced the New Jersey Devils. After a scoreless first two periods, Mark Stone would score on the power play to give the Golden Knights the lead. Noah Hanifin would add another power play goal as Adin Hill stopped all 25 shots he faced in the 2-0 victory.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +122

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Toronto is led by the combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Marner leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 58 assists, good for 76 points. He also has six goals and 20 assists on the power play. Matthews is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 22 goals and 30 assists this year. They are joined on the line by Matthew Knies. Knies is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 24 goals and 17 assists.

Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the second line, sitting as the team leader in goals and second in points. He comes into the game with 35 goals and 27 assists this year, while having eight goals and 14 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by John Tavares. Tavares has 24 goals and 28 assists this year, with nine goals and four assists on the power play.

Joseph Woll is projected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 21-11-0 this year with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He is 4-1-0 in his last five, with two games allowing two or fewer goals and having a save percentage over .920.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Jack Eichel and Mark Stone leads the top line for the Golden Knights. Eichel leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 19 goals and 53 assists this year. Further, he has three goals and 23 assists on the power play. Stone is second on the team in points, coming in with 16 goals and 35 assists this year, good for 72 points. He has five goals and 17 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Victor Olofsson, who has 11 goals and 11 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Pavel Dorofeyev is the team leader in goals this year, playing on the second line. Dorofeyev comes in with 24 goals and 13 assists this year. He is joined on the second line by Tomas Hertl, who is fourth on the team in points. He has 23 goals and 23 assists this year. Finally, Shea Theodore is third on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 41 assists this year.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in this one. He is 22-10-4 on the year with a 2.52 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. He has won three straight starts, giving up a combined two goals in the three games.

Final Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Not only is Adin Hill playing great, the Golden Knights are seventh in the NHL in goals against per game. Further, they score 3.30 goals per game while they sit third in the NHL on the power play. Meanwhile, Toronto is 11th in the NHL in goals against per game while scoring 3.21 goals per game. Still, the Golden Knights have been the better team as of late. Expect a low scoring win for Vegas in this one.

Final Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-146)