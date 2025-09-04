ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once more with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Paris, taking a look at this next bout in the Heavyweight Division. No. 7-ranked Marcin Tybura of Poland takes on the debuting Ante Delija of Croatia. Check the UFC odds for our Tybura-Delija prediction and pick.

Marcin Tybura (27-9) has gone 14-8 under the UFC since 2016. The former M-1 Global Champion has seen a resurgence as of late, winning five of his last seven bouts and looking for a third-straight victory here. He'll welcome yet another fresh prospect as the near-even betting favorite. Tybura stands 6-foot-3 with a 78-inch reach.

Ante Delija (25-6) will be making his UFC debut in the Heavyweight Division after formerly holding a title belt in PFL. Riding a 6-1 streak over his last seven, including five by knockout, Delija will look to make a massive leap in the rankings with his first promotional win. He stands 6-foot-4 with a 79-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris Odds: Marcin Tybura-Ante Delija Odds

Marcin Tybura: -112

Ante Delija: -108

Over 2.5 rounds: +105

Under 2.5 rounds: -135

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Marcin Tybura Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Mick Parkin – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 8 SUB

Marcin Tybura looked to be in top shape during his last performance over Mick Parkin, overcoming +150 underdog odds, stopping a hyped prospect like Parkin in his tracks. Tybura is deceptive with his skills and physicality, thriving on opponents underestimating his skills. Against the debuting fighter, Tybura will have experience on his side as there aren't many looks he hasn't seen up to this point of his career.

Not only does Tybura own nine knockouts and eight submissions, but he's won 10 bout by decision as well, a true testament to his well-rounded ability in mixing the martial arts. He's just as capable striking on the feet and mixing in kicks as he is wrestling, finding top position, and locking in a kimura for the win.

Nevertheless, we've seen Tybura have his off-days and he can't afford much against a dangerous opponent like Delija. The longer Tybura is able to stretch this fight out, the more chance he has to find the holes in Delija's game as a relatively inexperienced fighter. From there Tybura can begin to pick his opponent apart as he's done so many times in the past.

Article Continues Below

Why Ante Delija Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Yorgan De Castro – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 KO/TKO, 7 SUB

Anta Delija comes into this fight with a wealth of experience at 35 years old and fighting since 2011. While he's just now making his UFC debut, he's been dominant in this most recent part of his career, often being the much better fighter during his matchups. This first fight against a veteran like Tybura will prove to be a huge test, but his championship experience at other levels should give him the confidence to make the seamless transition.

Anta Delija is very aggressive and immediately takes the center of the cage. He's a very “in your face” boxer with a ton of feints and movement. His striking game is reminiscent of a Cain Velasquez with the way he's able to bob and weave his way into rage. Delija could benefit greatly from being the more athletic fighter and occasionally peppering Tybura to the body with strikes.

Overall, while Delija may be the slightly better wrestler, he'll have to be careful around Tybura in all positions on the ground. His opponent has been known to find submissions and locks in awkward places, so Delija would benefit most from finding his posture and throwing some big punches and elbows from the guard to soften his opponent up.

Final Marcin Tybura-Ante Delija Prediction & Pick

This will be another fun fight featuring a ranked heavyweight in Marcin Tybura as he welcomes a new potential talent to the scene. Ante Delija has been dominant in places like PFL, but a veteran like Tybura will be a true proving ground for this stage.

Marcin Tybura is the more well-rounded fighter here and typically does his best when his opponent makes a glaring mistake, like leaving their arm open or their hands down. Aside from that, Ante Delija is actually better when it comes to creating his own offense and bringing the fight o his opponent.

Ultimately, if Delija is able to remain mistake-free, he should be able to get this win with his aggressive game. However, never sleep on Marcin Tybura and his ability to find the gaps in his opponent. This fight seems like a toss-up, but we'll slightly side with the debuting Delija thanks to his activity and output.

Final Marcin Tybura-Ante Delija Prediction & Pick: Ante Delija (-108)