With UFC 322 already behind us, the UFC is back in Qatar for an action-packed night of fights. We begin our predictions in the Heavyweight Division as Marek Bujlo of Poland takes on USA's Denzel Freeman in the UFC debut of both fighters. Check our UFC odds series for the Bujlo-Freeman prediction and pick.

Marek Bujlo (6-0) is undefeated making his UFC debut following six finishes in his regional fights. He's the No. 17-ranked Heavyweight in all of Eastern Europe and has won half his fights by submission and the other half by knockout. Bujlo stands 6-foot-4 with a 77-inch reach.

Denzel Freeman (6-1) makes his UFC debut on short notice following a withdraw from Bujlo's original opponent. Most recently winning the heavyweight belt over at LFA, Freeman will have his opportunity on the big stage almost 10 years since joining the sport. Freeman stands 6-foot-1 with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Qatar Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Qatar Odds: Marek Bujlo-Denzel Freeman Odds

Marek Bujlo: +170

Denzel Freeman: -205

Over 1.5 rounds: +120

Under 1.5 rounds: -154

Why Marek Bujlo Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Gurami Zviadadzw – TKO (ground-and-pound, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Coming in from a young crop of Polish fighters, Marek Bujlo will have to adjust to a new opponent in Denzel Freeman for his debut. His previous opponent, Jose Luiz, was another skilled Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioner, so Bujlo will have to adjust to much harder-hitting matchup in Freeman. Nevertheless, he's shown great ability with his hands and will be a live underdog throughout this fight.

Bujlo is a BJJ black belt and feels extremely comfortable flowing through his transitions on the ground. It's uncommon for heavyweight fighters, but he has a knack for allowing his opponents to pin themselves in bad spots as he takes mount or the back. From there, Bujlo is extremely tough to shake and will quickly start raining down hellacious strikes.

Still, Bajlo will have to be cautious of the power coming back from Freeman. His opponent has been successful at a higher level and this is certainly a step-up in competition from his originally scheduled opponent. Nevertheless, look for Bujlo to adapt well and put up a great effort in this one.

Why Denzel Freeman Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Hugo Cunha – TKO (ground-and-pound, R2)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Denzel Freeman went 2-0 under LFA over the last year, winning the heavyweight belt and effectively preparing to defend it in the near future. His short-notice call came in to fight Bujlo and now Freeman will have to deal with a strong grappler opposite of him during his debut. The bright side is that Freeman has faced the better competition up to this point and should be well-equipped to take on this type of opponent.

Freeman is a very patient striker and prefers to keep the fight standing and in striking range. He immediately seems comfortable when taking the center of the octagon and will throw his left jab out to gauge the range between his opponent. From there, Freeman will load up his right hand to try and land the knockout.

He comes into this fight the betting favorite thanks to his preparation and ability to adapt on short notice. Freeman should be the more successful fighter here if he can manage to be first in the exchanges and dictate the striking range. He's defended himself on the ground substantially in the past, but it'll take a full effort to win his debut.

Final Marek Bujlo-Denzel Freeman Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap between two debuting fighters and both men will be hungry to make a good first impression on their new promotion. Marek Bujlo is a skilled BJJ black belt who's been putting things together on the feet as well. His biggest strength lies in the grappling and forcing his opponent into a ground-and-pound situation. If he's able to control Freeman as the bigger fighter, he should be able to make some noise as the underdog.

However, Denzel Freeman has seen better opposition up to this point and is the much more fluid striker. If he can manage to discourage Bujlo from chasing the takedowns, he stands to win this fight with his point-fighting and striking.

Still, I think Bujlo's size will be a significant factor during this fight in determining his takedown success. I don't see Freeman properly defending himself from ground-and-pound strikes, which could open the door for a multi-faceted finisher like Bujlo. Let's roll with the slight betting underdog in the night's opening fight.

Final Marek Bujlo-Denzel Freeman Prediction & Pick: Marek Bujlo (+170)