The UFC Iowa Prelims continue to roll as we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming bout in the Women's Strawweight (115) Division. No. 9-ranked Marina Rodriguez of Brazil will take on Canada's No. 12 Gillian Robertson in a high-stakes fight early into this card. Check the UFC odds series for our Rodriguez-Robertson prediction and pick.

Marina Rodriguez (17-5-2) has gone 7-5-2 since joining the UFC back in 2018. Following a blistering start in the UFC that saw her notch six wins through her first nine fights, she's slid with a 1-4 record over her last four fights. Once ranked atop this division, she'll be hoping to make her way back to the top with a win here. Rodriguez stands 5-foot-6 with a 65-inch reach.

Gillian Robertson (15-8) has gone 12-6 inside the UFC since 2017. Following a rocky start to her promotional tenure, she's won five of her last six fights and rides a three-fight winning streak heading into this contest. Her last two wins have been unanimous decision efforts and she'll look for a similar result over a higher-ranked opponent. Robertson stands 5-foot-5 with a 63-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Iowa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Iowa Odds: Marina Rodriguez-Gillian Robertson Odds

Marina Rodriguez: +245

Gillian Robertson: -305

Over 2.5 rounds: -238

Under 2.5 rounds: +180

Why Marina Rodriguez Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Iasmin Lucindo – S DEC

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Marina Rodriguez was dealt two poor hands as she's lost her last two consecutive fights via split decision. She's always been known as a solid volume striker and her kickboxing has really evolved throughout her years fighting in the UFC. She's no stranger to tough opponents and her competition has really taken a step up over the last few years, so Rodriguez will have to open her game up and evolve with each passing fight as well. She's struggled in the past against dominant grapplers and will have to be at her best during this fight against another similar opponent.

While Rodriguez is mainly a striker and does most of her damage on the feet, she sports an impressive 62% takedown defense and does a great job of discouraging opponents from using their energy and trying to take her down. She's tasked with another active grappler during this fight and will have to force her agenda in keeping the fight on the feet. In terms of her striking, she's much more active and accurate than her opponent and will see a clear path to victory if she's able to control the pace of this fight.

Why Gillian Robertson Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Luana Pinheiro – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 9 SUB

Gillian Robertson has always been seen as one of the more dangerous submission threats on the women's roster, but she's done a great job of evolving her striking and becoming more multi-faceted over her last few fights. She's also riding the best hot streak of her UFC career and seems to only be getting better when it comes to rounding out her striking game. She'll still be outmatched by the striking efforts of Rodriguez in this one, but she should be competent enough to engage in the exchanges while waiting for the perfect time to shoot for a takedown.

Robertson has won her last two fights via unanimous decisions, so it's promising to see her able to control a fight from start to finish behind the threat of her grappling. Even when she can't find openings for a submission, she does a tremendous job of controlling opponents from top position and should be able to do the same during this bout against Rodriguez. She also has an incredibly tough chin and won't be finished by Rodriguez' lack of power, so expect her to fight this bout with a fearless attitude as she chases a finish of her own.

Final Marina Rodriguez-Gillian Robertson Prediction & Pick

This fight should be a high-level meeting between a precise, volume striker and a dangerous submission artist. Marina Rodriguez has been sliding as of late while Robertson has been on a hot streak throughout her last five bouts. This fight will truly be a matter of whichever fighter can better impose their style onto the other and come away with a dominant performance.

As of now, Marina Rodriguez is the more one-dimensional fighter of the two and while she should have an advantage in the striking, I don't expect it to be enough to knock Robertson out or stop her from eventually finding the takedown. From there, she'll be a threat to finish the fight with a submission through all 15 minutes and it's only a matter of time before she finds the weak spot in Rodriguez' game plan. Let's roll with the stern betting favorite in this one.

Final Marina Rodriguez-Gillian Robertson Prediction & Pick: Gillian Robertson (-305)