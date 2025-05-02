ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Seattle Mariners look to pick up the win on the road in Texas when they take on the Rangers in the second game of their series on Saturday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Rangers prediction and pick.

Mariners-Rangers Projected Starters

Luis Castillo vs. Patrick Corbin

Luis Castillo (3-2) with a 3.62 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Castillo earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday after giving up one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

2024 Road Splits: Castillo has been dreadful on the road in his limited action, where he is 1-1 with an 8.68 ERA and 2.46 WHIP across 9.1 innings.

Patrick Corbin (2-1) with a 3.79 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP

Last Start: Corbin yielded two runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Athletics.

2024 Home Splits: Corbin has been a lot better at home than on the road, where he is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 10 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Rangers Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -136

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Rangers

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners are poised to outmatch Patrick Corbin and the Texas Rangers on Saturday, anchored by Castillo’s proven track record and Seattle’s well-rounded roster. Castillo has rebounded from a shaky April and now sports a 3-2 record with a 3.62 ERA, highlighted by a recent six-inning, one-hit shutout against Miami. His fastball velocity remains strong, and while his strikeout rate is slightly down, his ability to limit damage and pitch deep into games gives Seattle a reliable edge at the top of the rotation. Backed by a bullpen that has converted 73% of save opportunities and a team ERA of 3.74, the Mariners’ pitching staff is built to hold leads and shut down late rallies.

Offensively, Seattle has been one of the league’s more productive lineups, averaging over five runs per game and ranking seventh in MLB in that category. The Mariners’ combination of power and patience at the plate-reflected in their .339 OBP and 45 home runs-should put pressure on Corbin, who, despite a respectable 3.79 ERA, has a high 1.58 WHIP and has been prone to allowing base runners. With Castillo’s consistency, a deep bullpen, and an offense firing on all cylinders, the Mariners are well-positioned to secure a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Patrick Corbin and the Texas Rangers are in a strong position to topple Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, thanks to Corbin’s recent improvements and the Rangers’ home-field advantage. Corbin has quietly put together a solid start to the season, posting a 2-1 record with a 3.79 ERA and a 7.1 K/9 rate over 19 innings pitched. Notably, he’s been far more effective at home, where his ERA drops to an impressive 2.77 and his strikeout rate climbs to 9.9 per nine innings. Coming off a five-strikeout performance against Oakland, Corbin appears to be finding his rhythm and should benefit from pitching in a familiar environment.

The Rangers’ offense also gives them an edge, especially after being swept by Seattle in their last meeting. Factoring that provides extra motivation for a bounce-back performance. Texas has shown the ability to win close games and is projected to keep this contest tight, with some analysts predicting a narrow 4-3 victory for the Rangers. If Corbin can limit early damage and the lineup capitalizes on any mistakes from Castillo, Texas has the tools to secure a much-needed win and even the season series against the Mariners.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Saturday’s matchup between Luis Castillo and Patrick Corbin features two pitchers trending in different directions. Castillo is coming off his best start of the season in a six-inning, one-hit shutout with six strikeouts against Miami, and now holds a 3-2 record with a 3.62 ERA. His ability to dominate lineups and pitch deep into games gives Seattle a clear edge, especially as the Mariners have already swept the Rangers earlier this season. On the other side, Corbin struggled in his first start but has since settled in, allowing no more than two earned runs in his last three outings. However, the Rangers have lost four of their last five games and have struggled when allowing five or more runs. Given Castillo’s form and Seattle’s momentum, expect the Mariners to control the game and secure another win over Texas, further strengthening their AL West position.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-136), Under 8.5 (-115)