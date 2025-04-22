ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Seattle Mariners look to pick up the win on the road in Boston when they take on the Reds in the second game of their series on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Mariners-Red Sox Projected Starters

Emerson Hancock vs. Sean Newcomb

Emerson Hancock – (0-1) with a 12.71 ERA and a 2.29 WHIP

Last Start: Hancock did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out four.

2025 Road Splits: Hancock bounced back in his first road start against Cincinnati, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out four across five innings.

Sean Newcomb – (0-2) with a 3.63 ERA and a 1.90 WHIP

Last Start: Newcomb didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rays after allowing four hits and two walks in 4.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

2025 Home Splits: Newcomb was solid in his lone start at home this season, where he gave up one earned run on six hits while striking out five across four innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Red Sox Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +110

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Red Sox

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: NESN, Root Sports Northwest, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Mariners are primed to outduel Sean Newcomb and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, and the key advantage lies in the Mariners’ pitching depth and recent offensive surge. Emerson Hancock, while not a frontline ace, has proven to be a reliable fill-in for Seattle’s rotation, which is widely regarded as the best in baseball. Hancock’s control and new sweeper pitch give him a fresh weapon, and even though his strikeout numbers are modest, his ability to limit damage, especially against left-handed hitters (.221 BAA since 2023), positions him well to navigate Boston’s lefty-heavy threats. The Mariners’ rotation consistently keeps them in games, and Hancock’s role as a “sixth starter” means he’s used to stepping up in high-leverage spots, which will be crucial at Fenway.

Offensively, Seattle has been hot, with 19 home runs and a .464 slugging percentage over their last 10 games or so, both outpacing Boston’s marks over the same stretch. While the Red Sox boast a formidable lineup, their bullpen remains a significant weakness, with lingering questions about late-inning reliability despite offseason additions. In contrast, the Mariners’ bullpen, anchored by Andrés Muñoz and bolstered by the return of key arms, has rebounded well and should be able to hold any lead, Hancock hands off. With a more balanced lineup and a pitching staff built to suppress even top-tier offenses, the Mariners are well-equipped to edge out Newcomb and the Red Sox in this midweek showdown.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sean Newcomb and the Boston Red Sox are well-positioned to topple Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, thanks to a combination of Newcomb’s recent form and the Red Sox’s offensive consistency. Newcomb, coming off his best start of the season, 4.2 scoreless innings against the Rays, has quietly put together a 3.63 ERA through four starts, with 19 strikeouts in 17.1 innings. While he hasn’t pitched deep into games, his ability to limit runs at Fenway (1.93 ERA at home in 2025) gives Boston a strong foundation early. The Red Sox offense, averaging 4.52 runs per game (11th in MLB) with a .246 team batting average, offers reliable run support, led by Trevor Story (.318 AVG) and Alex Bregman (16 RBI).

Boston’s home-field advantage and lineup depth could expose Hancock’s vulnerabilities. Hancock, despite flashes of promise, has struggled with consistency and has a career 4.71 ERA with a tendency to allow too many hits and low strikeout rates. The Red Sox, who have already won four of their last six and boast a 57% win probability per predictive models, are primed to capitalize if Hancock falters early. With Newcomb’s left-handed craftiness and Boston’s balanced attack, expect the Red Sox to edge out the Mariners and secure a crucial midweek victory at Fenway.

Final Mariners-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Wednesday’s matchup between Sean Newcomb and the Red Sox versus Emerson Hancock and the Mariners promises a tightly contested game. Newcomb’s recent success at Fenway and the Red Sox’s steady offense give Boston a slight edge, especially if they can pressure Hancock early. However, Seattle’s deep bullpen and timely hitting could keep them in the game. Expect a close battle, but look for the Red Sox to capitalize on home-field advantage and Hancock’s inconsistency. Boston’s lineup will deliver clutch hits late to secure a hard-fought win in front of the Fenway faithful.

Final Mariners-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox (-130), Over 9.5 (-115)