ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Friday's slate of MLB action as we head to the Pacific Northwest for the only season series between these two squads. The Miami Marlins will take on the Seattle Mariners as both teams come in following wins in their previous series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Mariners prediction and pick.

Marlins-Mariners Projected Starters

Cal Quantrill (RHP) vs. Logan Gilbert (RHP)

Cal Quantrill (1-1) with a 8.31 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 8 K, 17.1 IP

Last Start: (L) @ PHI – 3.1 IP, 0 K, 7 ER

Away Splits: (1-1) with a 7.56 ERA, 3.53 OBA, 4 K, 8.1 IP

Logan Gilbert (1-2) with a 2.63 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 41 K, 27.1 IP

Last Start: (W) @ TOR – 4.2 IP, 9 K, 2 ER

Home Splits: (1-1) with a 2.38 ERA, 1.38 OBA, 32 K, 22.2 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Mariners Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +200

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 75. (-122)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, ROOT Sports, MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami Marlins are currently third in the National League East and they're off to a much better start than they've seen over the past few years. They recently saw a rough stretch of five consecutive losses, but quickly bounced back with three-straight wins during their last four games. Their pitching staff has been electric this season, ranking third in ERA (4.89) and fourth in WHIP (1.44) while giving their offense a chance to produce in low-scoring games.

Right-fielder Kyle Stowers is leading this team in batting average, RBI, and OBP while giving them a massive jolt with their bats. Shortstop Xavier Edwards has been hot this season with 28 hits already and a team-leading six stolen bases. While the Marlins aren't the team they used to be on the base paths, they could seriously benefit from being more aggressive in stealing and extending hits against a better team on paper like the Mariners.

The Marlins will send Cal Quantrill to the mound, who's been seriously struggling with his command in both home and road situations. He also hasn't been working his fastballs well and has seen struggles in striking out batters with men on base. He'll need to significantly improve his performance in this game if the Marlins want any chance at taking down the Mariners on the road.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Mariners are currently second in the American League West standings at two games above .500, but they're looking to close their current series against the Boston Red Sox with a 2-1 win. They've posted at least eight runs in each of their last three wins and have been a juggernaut from the batter's box early into this season. They rank ninth league-wide in on-base percentage (.326) and twelfth in runs (109), but they're managing to disperse their totals evenly throughout games as they remain a consistent team on offense.

While the Mariners ran into early struggles this season with series losses to the Athletics, Tigers, and Giants, they've certainly turned a slight corner and have been playing much better over their last 10 games, posting a 7-3 record during that stretch. Their pitching staff will certainly be trying to keep pace with their offense all season, but they've shown an ability to keep games close with their outbursts from the batter's box.

Logan Gilbert will get the pitching nod during this game and he's been very solid to start the season. While it's only translated to a 1-2 record, he's been incredibly consistent with his movement and already has 41 total strikeouts on the season. His 0.88 WHIP also ranks 11th-best in Major League Baseball, so expect him to shut this Marlins team down each time they try to get something going on the base paths.

Final Marlins-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This should be a rather close matchup given the Marlins' recent improvements to their offensive production, but the Mariners have hit a new stride in their own right and have been playing extremely well over the last 10 games. With this being their only meetings of the season against Miami, Seattle should look to capitalize on home-field advantage and come away from this series with a win.

As far as the pitching matchup, we have to give Seattle the edge with Logan Gilbert on the mound and his ability to strand runners on base. He's very good in working out of jams and I don't expect the Marlins to offer much resistance given how dominant he's been lately. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Seattle Mariners to come away with the win here.

Final Marlins-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners ML (-245); OVER 7.5 (+100)