UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg kicks off the prelims with a fight between MarQuel Mederos and Austin Hubbard in the lightweight division. Mederos is riding a seven-fight winning streak coming into this fight; meanwhile, Hubbard has just one win in his last three fights in his second stint with the promotion. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Mederos-Hubbard prediction and pick.

MarQuel Mederos (9-1) was originally scheduled to face off against Evan Elder back on March 15th, but that fight was canceled, which allowed Mederos to hop on this Mexico City card. Mederos will put his seven-fight winning streak on the line when he takes on his most experienced opponent to date, Austin Hubbard, as he looks to extend his winning streak in Mexico City this weekend.

Austin Hubbard (16-8) fought to get to the finale of The Ultimate Fighter only to succumb to a triangle choke from the eventual winner Kurt Holobaugh and is now just 1-2 in his second stint with the UFC. Hubbard will be looking to get back into the win column and spoil the party for MarQuel Mederos this weekend at UFC Mexico City.

Here are the UFC Mexico Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Mexico Odds: MarQuel Mederos-Austin Hubbard Odds

MarQuel Mederos: -170

Austin Hubbard: +142

Over 2.5 rounds: -298

Under 2.5 rounds: +220

Why MarQuel Mederos Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Landon Quinones – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (6 KO/TKO)

Marquel Mederos is poised to continue his impressive run in the UFC lightweight division as he faces Austin Hubbard at UFC Mexico City this weekend. The lightweight prospect has shown remarkable growth since his UFC debut, boasting a perfect 9-1 professional record with seven consecutive victories. Mederos' explosive striking, showcased in his first-round knockout of Issa Isakov on the Contender Series, combined with his tactical approach and speed, make him a formidable opponent for the more experienced Hubbard.

While Hubbard brings a wealth of octagon experience, his recent performances have been inconsistent, going 1-2 in his last three UFC outings. Mederos' youth, dynamic striking, and momentum give him a significant edge in this matchup. His ability to finish fights early, with four of his last six wins coming by knockout or TKO, contrasts sharply with Hubbard's tendency to go the distance. Mederos' superior speed and footwork are likely to frustrate Hubbard, allowing him to control the pace of the fight and potentially secure another highlight-reel finish, cementing his status as a rising star in the lightweight division.

Why Austin Hubbard Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Alexander Hernandez – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 (4 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Austin Hubbard is primed to showcase his experience and resilience as he faces Marquel Mederos at UFC Mexico City this weekend. With a professional record of 16-8 and a wealth of octagon experience, Hubbard brings a battle-tested mindset to this lightweight clash. His recent victory over Michal Figlak demonstrated his ability to adapt and overcome tough opponents, proving he's still a formidable force in the division. Hubbard's well-rounded skill set, including his striking accuracy and grappling prowess, will be crucial in neutralizing Mederos' aggressive style.

While Mederos is an up-and-coming talent, Hubbard's veteran savvy and ability to go the distance will likely be the deciding factors in this bout. Hubbard has shown remarkable durability, having gone five rounds multiple times in his career. His experience in high-pressure UFC environments gives him a significant edge over the less seasoned Mederos. Hubbard's recent training camp improvements and his determination to solidify his place in the UFC lightweight rankings will fuel his performance. Look for Hubbard to utilize his superior fight IQ, mixing striking with well-timed takedown attempts, to control the pace and secure a hard-fought decision victory, potentially reigniting his UFC career.

Final MarQuel Mederos-Austin Hubbard Prediction & Pick

Marquel Mederos is poised to secure a victory against Austin Hubbard at UFC Mexico City. Mederos' explosive striking, showcased in his Contender Series knockout, combined with his recent unanimous decision win over Landon Quinones, demonstrates his evolving skill set. Fighting out of Denver, Mederos should have an advantage in cardio at Mexico City's high elevation. While Hubbard brings UFC experience, his inconsistent 3-4 record in his previous UFC stint suggests vulnerability. Mederos' youth, momentum, and potential for early finishes give him an edge. Expect Mederos to control the pace, frustrate Hubbard with his speed, and potentially secure a late TKO or a dominant decision victory, further establishing himself as a rising lightweight prospect.

Final MarQuel Mederos-Austin Hubbard Prediction & Pick: MarQuel Mederos (-170), Over 2.5 Rounds (-298)