UFC Vegas 104: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze continues with the main event fight between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze in the middleweight division. Vettori steps back into the octagon after a 637-day layoff, meanwhile Dolidze has won back-to-back fights coming into this matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Vettori-Dolidze prediction and pick.



Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) is coming off the lengthiest layoff of his UFC career where his last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Jared Cannonier back on June 17, 2023. Vettori will be looking to get back on track and not lose two in a row for the first time in his career when he takes on Roman Dolidze in a rematch this weekend at UFC Vegas 104.

Roman Dolidze (14-3) got back on track with two big victories after suffering a majority defeat against Nassourdine Imavov, where he beat Anthony Smith and Kevin Holland. He will be looking to avenge one of his early UFC defeats and extend his winning streak to three in a row when he takes on Marvin Vettori this weekend.

Here are the UFC Vegas 104 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 104 Odds: Marvin Vettori-Roman Dolidze Odds

Marvin Vettori: -155

Roman Dolidze: +130

Over 4.5 rounds: -238

Under 4.5 rounds: +180

Why Marvin Vettori Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jared Cannonier – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 11 (2 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

As UFC Vegas 104 approaches, Marvin Vettori is poised to secure a decisive victory in his rematch against Roman Dolidze. The Italian fighter's experience in five-round bouts, having competed in five such contests in his last eight UFC appearances, gives him a significant edge in this main event. Vettori's superior striking accuracy, landing 45% of his significant strikes compared to Dolidze's 41%, coupled with his relentless pressure and high-volume output, should allow him to control the pace of the fight. In their first encounter, Vettori's work rate and calculated counter-striking proved too much for Dolidze, resulting in a unanimous decision win for the Italian.

While Dolidze has shown improvements since their last meeting, Vettori's well-rounded skill set and ability to mix striking with grappling make him a formidable opponent. Vettori's takedown defense, which has held up against high-level wrestlers, should neutralize Dolidze's grappling threats. Furthermore, Vettori's experience against top-tier competition, including fights with Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker has sharpened his skills and tactical acumen. As the fight progresses, Vettori's superior cardio and ability to maintain a high pace over five rounds should become increasingly apparent, allowing him to outwork Dolidze and secure another victory, potentially via unanimous decision or late stoppage.

Why Roman Dolidze Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Kevin Holland – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 11 (8 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

As UFC Vegas 104 approaches, Roman Dolidze is poised to upset Marvin Vettori in their highly anticipated rematch. Since their first encounter in 2023, Dolidze has shown significant improvements, particularly in his cardio and overall skill set. The Georgian fighter's recent victories, including a TKO win over Kevin Holland, demonstrate his evolving abilities and dangerous finishing power. Dolidze's aggressive style and full-power punching approach could overwhelm Vettori, especially given the Italian's long layoff of nearly two years.

Vettori's inactivity may prove to be his downfall against a more battle-tested Dolidze. The 36-year-old Georgian has fought three times since their last meeting, honing his skills and adapting his strategy. Dolidze's superior grappling credentials, which he hasn't fully utilized in recent fights, could be a game-changer if he decides to implement a ground-heavy approach. Furthermore, Dolidze's ability to push the pace and force opponents into his preferred style of brawling could negate Vettori's technical advantages. With Dolidze's improved cardio and Vettori's potential ring rust, this rematch has all the ingredients for an upset, potentially propelling Dolidze into title contention in the middleweight division's “new era”.

Final Marvin Vettori-Roman Dolidze Prediction & Pick

In the highly anticipated middleweight rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 104, both fighters bring significant improvements since their first encounter. Vettori's experience in five-round bouts and superior striking accuracy give him an edge, but Dolidze's recent performances, including a TKO win over Kevin Holland, suggest he has closed the gap. Dolidze's aggressive style and improved cardio could overwhelm Vettori, especially if he can force a high-paced fight. However, Vettori's well-rounded skill set and ability to mix striking with grappling remain formidable. Roman Dolidze takes the win via another close decision, leveraging his aggression and improved conditioning to outwork Vettori in a closely contested battle. While Vettori's technical skills are still a threat, Dolidze's momentum and strategic adjustments make him a live underdog in this rematch. The fight's competitive nature ensures that both fighters will have moments of dominance, but Dolidze's recent form may give him the slight edge needed for victory.

Final Marvin Vettori-Roman Dolidze Prediction & Pick: Roman Dolidze (+130), Over 4.5 rounds (-238)