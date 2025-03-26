ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sweet 16 continues as four-seed Maryland faces one-seed Florida. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Florida prediction and pick.

Maryland is 27-8 on the year and was second this year in the Big Ten. While they did not win the tournament, they would earn a four-seed in the NCAA tournament. They would open up the tournament against Grand Caynon, a 13-seed. Maryland dominated their first game, defeating Grand Canyon 81-49. Maryland would then face Colorado State in the second round. Colorado State would lead by seven at the end of the first half, but Maryland would make the comeback. Colorado State would hit a three with six seconds left in the game, taking a one-point lead. Still, Derik Queen hit a layup as time experienced, and Maryland won the game 72-71.

Meanwhile, Florida is 32-4 on the year and would finish the regular season second in the SEC. After winning the SEC tournament, they would get a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament. In the first round, Florida dominated Norfolk State, leading from start to finish and winning 95-69. In the second round, Florida would face UConn. It was a tight game throughout. They were tied at the end of the first half, and it would remain a back-and-forth game. Florida would hold on though, winning the game 77-75.

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Maryland-Florida Odds

Maryland: +6.5 (-11-)

Moneyline: +220

Florida: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Florida

Time: 7:39 PM ET/ 4:39 PM PT

TV: TBS/truTV

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland is ranked tenth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 22nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Maryland has been solid on offense this year. They are 20th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 57th in shooting efficiency this season. Further, Maryland has shot well from three this year. Maryland is 24th in the nation in three-point shooting this year. Finally, Maryland takes care of the ball well this year, sitting 35th in the nation in turnovers per game this year.

Derik Queen leads the way for Maryland in both scoring and rounding this year. He comes into the game with 16.2 points per game while adding 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Julian Reese. Reese is scoring 13.3 points per game while adding 9.1 rbeounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

In the backcourt, Ja'Kobi Gillespie leads the team. He leads the team in assists and steals. Gillespie comes in with five assists and 1.9 steals per game, while also having 14.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Rodney Rice. Rice is scoring 13.9 points per game while adding 2.2 rbeounds and 2.1 assists per game this year.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is ranked third in KenPom's current rankings. They are second in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Florida has also been dominant on offense this year. They are third in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 46th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. They have also shot well from three this year. Florida is 78th in the nation in three-point percentage while sitting 25th in the nation in made free throws per game.

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the way for Florida. He is scoring 17.9 points per game while adding 4.2 assists per game this year. He also has 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined by Alijah Martin. Martin is scoring 14.6 points per game while adding 4.5 rebounds with 2.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this year. Finally, Will Richard has 13.5 points per game, while adding 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Alex Condon leads the way. He comes in with 7.8 rebounds per game while adding 11.1 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Final Maryland-Florida Prediction & Pick

This should be a tight game between two solid teams. Both teams have been great on offense this year. Maryland has not been as efficient in shooting but still scores well. Meanwhile, both teams have been solid on defense as well. Maryland is 31st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 16th in opponent shooting efficiency. Florida is 77th in opponent points per game while sitting ninth in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Maryland is 85th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, but Florida is fourth in offensive rebounding percentage. Maryland is 36th in the nation in caused turnovers, but Florida is 81st in the nation in turnovers. Everything points towards a tight game in this one, so take the extra points with Maryland.

