The Dallas Mavericks are on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Mavericks-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Spurs Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

San Antonio Spurs: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, KFAA-TV

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks have beaten the Spurs all three times this season. Two of those three games have been decided by more than 10 points while the other was a bit closer. In those three games, the Mavericks have been able to play well defensively. Their latest game was more offensive than the first two, though. However, the Spurs were held under 110 points in the first two matchups this season. If the Mavericks can find a way to keep the Spurs under 110 points in this game, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Spurs have lost four of their last five games, and their defense has gone way downhill without Victor Wembanyama. In their four losses, San Antonio has allowed 136.8 points per game. Additionally, the Spurs have allowed at least 127 points in all four of those games while giving up over 140 points twice. Their defensive play has been extremely bad, and they can not win games if that continues. As long as the Mavericks can put up some points in this game, which they should be able to, they will be able to cover the spread on the road.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

There is one key thing to keep in mind here. Obviously Dallas traded Luka Doncic, but they are now without Kyrie Irving the rest of the season. Anthony Davis is also out, so the Mavericks are playing without their two best players. Not having Davis or Irving makes it very hard for the Mavericks to win, and that has been evident lately. The Spurs have to find a way to use that to their advantage. If they can have a much better defensive game, San Antonio will give themselves a chance to cover the spread Wednesday night.

The Spurs might be able to put up some points in this game. In their last five games, the Mavericks have allowed 127.0 points per game. In those five games, Dallas is allowing their opponents to shoot 53.3 percent from the floor, and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Mavericks are not making it easy on themselves, and that is why they have lose four of their last five. If San Antonio can have a good offensive game against a team that is struggling to play defense, they should be able to walk out of this game with a home win. It would not be surprising to see them cover this spread, though.

Final Mavericks-Spurs Prediction & Pick

This game could be high scoring with both teams not having their best defensive players. I do think the Mavericks will still come out on top, though. I will take Dallas to cover the spread, and keep this game close on the road Wednesday night.

Final Mavericks-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Mavericks +6 (-110)