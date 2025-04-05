ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for our final betting prediction and pick of Saturday's NBA slate as we head to the Western Conference for game three of this four-game season series. The Dallas Mavericks (38-39) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (44-32) in back-to-back games with the series tied 1-1. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently ninth in the Western Conference, most recently beating the Atlanta Hawks 120-118. They've gone an even 5-5 over their last 10 games, and they'll need to secure at least three more wins to comfortably earn their spot for the play-in tournament.

The Los Angeles Clippers are eighth in the Western Conference but within just a half-game of the sixth-seed and avoiding the play-in tournament. They recently beat the Pelicans 114-98, marking eight wins over their last 10 games. They'll have a tight race with every gam,e meaning something for their final six appearances.

Here are the Mavericks-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Clippers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +265

Los Angeles Clippers: -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 221.5 (-105)

Under: 221.5 (-115)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: MAVS TV, FanDuel Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

Why the Mavericks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks have been rallying ever since seeing Anthony Davis back in the starting lineup as he earned the game-winner in their last win over the Hawks. Klay Thompson has also awakened with double-digit totals in his last four-straight games, so the Mavericks could be moving in the right direction into the play-in chase. While they'll be without their star in Kyrie Irving, this team has looked very cohesive as a unit and could threaten to win a tournament game.

The Dallas offense ranks fourth league-wide in FG% at 48.3%, so we can surely expect them to take smart looks at the basket and finish with confidence around the rim. Still, they lack the star power of the opposing Clippers and will have to focus on their efforts defensively in the paint. Daniel Gafford has been a reliable option over the last few games, and his ability to score the ball should serve them well against a more traditional big like Ivica Zubac on the other side.

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers have kicked things into another gear over these last 15 games as we're seeing shades of Kawhi Leonard from years past. He's now had 10 consecutive games with 20 or more points, averaging 26.2 PPG during this stretch. James Harden has also been extremely efficient and just recently notched 10 assists during their last outing – they're a far better team when he's able to distribute the ball and have both Leonard and Norman Powell focusing their efforts on scoring the ball.

With six players in double figures during their last game, the Clippers are finding success from all areas of the floor and have capable scorers throughout their entire roster. Anyone can lead them in points on any given night, and their defense has been following pace, ranking second in opponent's PPG at just 105.5. Expect Zubac to have a massive presence in the paint while the Clippers continue to attack from the perimeters.

Final Mavericks-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Mavericks have certainly seen a better stretch of games, but they're keeping pace and remaining firmly in the play-in picture for the time being. The Clippers have a serious chance to avoid the play-in tournament altogether, so they're be playing extremely hard during these last few games. Depending on how their first meeting of this back-to-back goes, the Clippers should have the clear advantage as the home team with a 26-11 record on the season.

The Clippers are also a very solid covering team at 43-33 ATS, sporting an even more impressive 25-12 ATS number at home. Given the inconsistencies throughout the Mavericks' roster, they should be able to play this game tight at points, but it will ultimately be the Clippers who begin to pull away.

Behind Kawhi Leonard's scoring and the consistent rebounding throughout their defense, the Clippers should be able to control this game from the interior and put too much pressure on Anthony Davis to make decisions in contesting shots. James Harden should be able to find success from behind the arc and the Clippers just have too many scorers not to outpace Dallas here. Let's roll with their spread at home.

Final Mavericks-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -8.5 (-108)