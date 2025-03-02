ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Memphis-UAB prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Memphis-UAB.

There is plenty of big-time college basketball on the Sunday schedule. This AAC game is not the biggest game on the docket, but it is definitely important and worth your attention as March arrives.

The Memphis Tigers have been leading the American Athletic Conference the whole season. However, they have not been able to pull away and gain separation in the standings. They lead the UAB Blazers by only one game. UAB, therefore, can tie Memphis in the standings with a win here in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon. Memphis is 13-2 in the AAC, UAB 12-3. Memphis has already beaten North Texas, which is also 12-3. UAB, though, gets a crack at Memphis and a chance to play its way into a first-place tie. It is clearly the game of the year for the Blazers and head coach Andy Kennedy in front of a supportive home crowd in the state of Alabama. In terms of a conference championship race, it doesn't get any better or more dramatic than this: Two teams separated by one game in the standings meet on the next-to-last weekend of the regular season, with the team one game ahead having to go on the road. The team which is one game behind in the standings is at home, offered a golden opportunity to forge a first-place tie. Let's see what happens.

Here are the Memphis-UAB College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-UAB Odds

Memphis: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -113

UAB: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 160.5 (-115)

Under: 160.5 (-105)

How to Watch Memphis vs UAB

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Do not lose sight of the fact that Memphis beat UConn and Michigan State in Hawaii in November. Memphis has legitimately high upside. Coach Penny Hardaway has struggled at times to keep the attention of his team. Memphis, playing in the very weak AAC — the Tigers are the only at-large NCAA Tournament team in the conference — has looked bored on several occasions this season. It is hard for this team to get up emotionally for Wichita State and Rice and East Carolina. However, when Memphis is really emotionally invested in a game, it plays well. We have seen this team beat Ole Miss in addition to the other NCAA Tournament-quality teams it has faced on the schedule. The Tigers have a skilled roster with players who are not afraid of the big shot in the big moment and are willing to take on the responsibility of carrying this group at the offensive end of the floor.

This is a bright-lights type of moment for Memphis. This is the kind of game which will get the juices flowing. This is the kind of situation in which Memphis — in 2025 — responds well and performs up to the level of its talent. Given that this game is priced pretty much as a toss-up, with they moneyline payouts being nearly identical, Memphis covering the spread requires only that the Tigers win by more than one point. That is very attractive to bettors.

Why UAB Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Memphis Tigers are 13-2 in the AAC, but they have flirted with danger quite a lot and have allowed a lot of inferior teams to stay very close to them this season. Memphis has been good at finishing games in the final two to three minutes, but in the first 37 minutes of a lot of AAC games, the Tigers fool around and play with their food. If they do that in this game on the road in Birmingham, the Blazers will torch them. It could actually get ugly.

Final Memphis-UAB Prediction & Pick

Big-game Memphis will show up. It's as simple as that. Take Memphis here. The Tigers will not be bored, they won't be lazy. They will get up for this one and will display how good they can be.

Final Memphis-UAB Prediction & Pick: Memphis -1.5