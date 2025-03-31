ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets travel south to take on the Miami Marlins Monday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mets-Marlins Projected Starters

David Peterson vs. Cal Quantrill

Both pitchers will be making their season debut in this game.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Marlins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -176

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How to Watch Mets vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: SportsNet New York, FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets will hand the ball to David Peterson. He is much better than he is given credit for. Peterson was 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 121.0 innings pitched last season. He struck out 101 batters while walking 46 in those innings. He does a great job keeping hitters off balance and generating weak contact. The left-handed pitcher has to carry his great 2024 into 2025. If he can do that, New York will be in a good position to win this game.

The Mets pitched the ball well as a team in their opening series against the Houston Astros. They lost two of the three games, but the pitching staff allowed just six runs in those games. They struck out 23 batters, and allowed the Astros to hit just .176 off them. That is the type of game on the mound the Mets need to have in this one. If their bullpen can have a solid game after Peterson, New York will have a great chance to win this game.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cal Quantrill has not been great the past two seasons. However, the Marlins are hoping they can turn that around with him as their fifth starter. The good news is the Mets did not hit the ball well at all in their first three games. New York scored just five runs in three games, and they recorded 12 total hits. As a team, the Mets could not get anything going at the plate. If New York continues to struggle with their bats, Quantrill will be able to start the season on a high note and lead the Marlins to a win.

Miami won all three of their games this weekend on a walk-off. They played some very close games, and they were able to come out on top. In their four games, the Marlins were able to throw the ball extremely well. They had an ERA of just 2.70, and the Pittsburgh Pirates had a very low .189 batting average against them. Miami does need to cut down on the walks, but their staff did a fantastic job on opening weekend. If Miami can continue to throw the ball well, they will win this game at home.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a solid game. This is an NL East matchup, and divisional games will always mean a little bit more. The result of this game will come down to pitching. In my opinion, the Mets have the better pitcher on the mound. For that reason, I will take New York to win this game on the road.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-176)