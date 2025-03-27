ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Mets want to continue their run from last season and have even bigger expectations this season. The Astros got to the postseason last and are in line to keep their run going this season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Astros prediction and pick.

The Mets are committed to success and have a monster payroll, and that's after having an 89-73. They were ranked 12th in batting average and 15th in team pitching ERA. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, Jesse Winker, and then the giant acquisition of Juan Soto make up a solid pitching rotation. Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Tylor Megill, and Frankie Montas also make up a solid pitching rotation. The Mets have talent and can continue their emergence against the Astros in this matchup.

The Astros are the current model of consistency for the MLB, and after going to the postseason with an 88-73 record last year, they are primed for a giant year once again. They were a top-three offense in the MLB last season and sixth in total pitching ERA. Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Yainer Diaz, Isaac Paredes, Yordan Alvarez, and Christian Walker were added to an already loaded offense in the offseason. Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, and Ronel Blanco also round out a solid pitching staff for Houston. They are primed for even more success this season and can show it against a Mets team loaded with talent.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Astros Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +110

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch the Mets vs. the Astros

Time: 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT

TV: Apple TV+/SNY

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are starting Tylor Megill on the mound. Last season, he had a 4-5 record, a 4.04 ERA, and a 1.31 WHIP. Megill allowed 70 hits and 39 runs through 78 innings. He also allowed 32 walks and had 91 strikeouts. His K/BB ratio was 2.8. Megill was inconsistent last season, and this is a tough matchup against a loaded offense like the Astros. It will also be challenging for Megill to travel to Houston and play well against that crowd.

The Mets' offense was great last year and got even better heading into this season. Their team batting average was .246, 12th best in the league. Lindor and Alonso led the team in most of the essential batting categories. Lindor had a batting average of .273, 91 RBI, an OBP of .344, and 169 hits. Alonso was the home run leader, with 34 in the season. This offense should show up, even with Brown coming off a solid season last year.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are starting Hunter Brown on the mound. He had an 11-9 record, a 3.49 ERA, and a 1.27 WHIP. Brown allowed 71 runs on 156 hits with 60 walks and 179 strikeouts through 170 innings up to this point in the season. The K/BB ratio for the Astros was also at 3.0. Brown is in line to have a solid season this year, but this is a tough matchup against the Mets and their new-look offense.

The offense for the Astros was the third-best in the MLB this season. They are third in batting average at .262. Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez lead the Astros in almost every critical batting category. Alvarez led in batting average at .308, in home runs at 35, in RBI at 86, and in OBP at .392. Altuve was the leader in total hits with 185. This offense is loaded and only got better and should get some hits on Megill at home.

Final Mets-Astros Prediction & Pick

These two teams are very similar entering this matchup. The Astros have the better offense, but the Mets have the better pitching staff. Brown is more trustworthy in this game than Megill, but it's close. The Astros should win, but the Mets have the talent and the pitching to keep this game close and cover in Houston.

Final Mets-Astros Prediction & Pick: New York Mets +1.5 (-196)