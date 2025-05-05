ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets-Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are going through a rough portion of their schedule. The D-Backs just finished a bruising weekend series in Philadelphia against the Phillies. They played the Mets in Queens last week and now meet New York in the return series in Phoenix. After this Mets series, the Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers. Such is life in the upper tier of the National League, which is deep and formidable.

The Diamondbacks split their six road games in New York and Philadelphia. That will play. Arizona has to be very happy with its ability to play .500 ball on the road against two World Series contenders. Now the Diamondbacks need to hold their own at home as their NL gauntlet continues in the month of May.

Mets-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Griffin Canning vs. Ryne Nelson

Griffin Canning (4-1) has a 2.61 ERA. He has been superb so far this season, and he is part of the main story at the heart of the Mets' rise to the top of the National League East. New York pitchers, throughout the staff, have done extremely well this season. The consistency and depth of New York's pitching is why the team has done so well. Juan Soto has not performed up to expectations, but it hasn't mattered because the Mets just aren't allowing a lot of runs. Canning, who came over to the Mets from the Angels, is pitching better than he ever has in his career. If he keeps this up, it will be hard for the Phillies and Braves to catch the Mets in the NL East race.

Last Start: April 28 at Washington Nationals — 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 5 K

Road Splits: 3 starts, 16 IP, 15 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 8 BB, 12 K

Ryne Nelson (0-0) has made seven relief appearances for Arizona this season. This will be his first start of 2025. He has been a spot starter in the Arizona rotation in recent seasons. With Corbin Burnes injured, Nelson is stepping into the D-Backs' starting rotation. Needless to say, the team needs him to fill the gap and become a competent starter. Arizona will gladly take a five-inning, two-run standard from Nelson if it can get that from the veteran on a consistent basis.

Here are the Mets-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Diamondbacks Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -104

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Mets vs Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: SNY (Mets) / MLB (Diamondbacks)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Griffin Canning continues to pitch well. He inspires more confidence than Ryne Nelson right now. Canning is less of a question mark, and with the Mets having gotten swept in a doubleheader by the Cardinals on Sunday, they should be highly motivated to win this game. Also, Arizona has to be exhausted after a long and difficult extra-inning win over the Phillies on Sunday. The Diamondbacks will probably need to go deep into their bullpen in this game with Ryne Nelson starting. That bullpen isn't likely to hold up against the Mets' bats.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks just won a series in New York against the Mets, the first team to do that this season. If they can do that, they can beat the Mets again in this game. New York had to play a doubleheader in St Louis and fly to Phoenix after an exhausting and prolonged Sunday. New York might be dead tired in this game, helping Arizona to gain a real edge.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Both teams are tired after grueling Sunday games. This game feels like a total toss-up. Wait for a live play here.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Mets moneyline