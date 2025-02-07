ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michigan looks to continue their winning streak as they face Indiana. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan-Indiana prediction and pick.

Michigan comes into the game at 17-5 on the year, and 9-2 in conference play. That places them in second place in the Big Ten this year. After opening the year 1-1, they would win seven straight. Michigan would then lose back-to-back games before winning five in a row. Since then, they have won four of their last six, including a Michigan victory over Oregon. Oregon would keep the game tight, but would be down five at the half, and would go on to fall to Michigan 80-76.

Meanwhile, Indiana is 14-9 on the year, while sitting 5-7 in conference play. Placing them in tenth in the Big Ten. They opened the year 4-0 before losing two in a row. They would then win nine of their next ten games. Since then, they have lost six of seven, Indiana including losing four in a row. Last time out, Indiana faced Wisconsin. Wisconsin would dominate the game. They took an early lead, and never gave it back. Wisconsin would lead by 12 at the end of the first half and would go on to beat Indiana 76-64.

Here are the Michigan-Indiana College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Indiana Odds

Michigan: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -154

Indiana: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan is ranked 21st in KenPom's current rankings. They are 20th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Michigan has been great on offense this year. They are 19th in the nation in points per game while sitting eighth in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 34th in the nation in three-pointers made per game this year. Michigan also moved the ball well, sitting tenth in the nation in assists per game.

Vladislav Goldin leads the way for Michigan. He comes in with 15.6 points per game while adding six rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. Goldin is joined in the frontcourt by Danny Wolf, who leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with ten rebounds per game while adding 12.3 points per game, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Tre Donaldson leads the way in the backcourt. He comes in with 12.7 points per game while leading the team with 4.4 assists per game this year. Further, he has 3.5 rebounds and one steal per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Roddy Gayle Jr. Gayle is scoring 11.1 points per game, while adding 3.5 rebounds and three assists. Further, Nimari Burnett comes in with 10.5 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and one steal per game.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana is ranked 55th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 62nd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 60th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Indiana has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 92nd in the nation in points per game while sitting 119th in shooting efficiency this year. Indiana also moved the ball well this year, sitting 40th in the nation in assists per game this year. Indiana has started games strong, sitting 58th in the nation in first-half points this year.

Oumar Ballo leads the way for Indiana. He comes in with 14 points per game while leading the team with 9.9 rebounds per game. Further, he has 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Mackenzie Mgbako. Mgbako is scoring 13.2 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

In the backcourt, Myles Rice leads the way. He comes in with 11.5 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds, three assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Trey Galloway. Galloway leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 4.2 assists per game while adding 7.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this year.

Final Michigan-Indiana Prediction & Pick

While both teams have been better on the offensive end of the court, Michigan has been much better on defense this year. They are 118th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 26th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Indiana is 217th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 102nd in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Michigan is tenth in the nation in assists per game, while Indiana is 217th in opponent assists per game. Not only is Michigan the better offensive team, but the defense is much better, and will lead Michigan to victory.

Final Michigan-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Michigan -2.5 (-120)