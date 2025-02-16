ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan-Ohio State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Michigan-Ohio State.

There is a lot of college basketball to enjoy on this Sunday's schedule. The NFL season is over. There are no more competing NFL games on Sundays. This is now a college basketball-dominated sports universe for the next month and a half going through the NCAA Tournament and the Final Four in San Antonio. There are several very important college hoops games to be played on Sunday. This is one of them.

Michigan leads the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines lead Michigan State — which defeated Illinois on the road Saturday night — by half a game. UM is 11-2 in the Big Ten, MSU 11-3. This is therefore a huge game for Michigan in its attempt to win the Big Ten regular-season championship. Coach Dusty May has done a wonderful job in Year 1 in Ann Arbor, justifying the decision by the administration to bring him aboard from Florida Atlantic, where he led the Owls to a remarkable 2023 season culminating in the Final Four and coming just one shot (by San Diego State) short of making the national championship game. Michigan made the national championship game of college basketball twice in the past 13 years under previous coach John Beilein, making the final game of the season in both 2013 and 2018. May might not make the title game this season, but his strong and encouraging first year as Michigan head coach suggests that if he can acquire elite players, May will have Michigan at the top of the Big Ten for a very long time to come.

Here are the Michigan-Ohio State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Ohio State Odds

Michigan: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +110

Ohio State: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan vs Ohio State

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

The point spread seems off. Isn't Michigan several games better than Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference standings? Isn't Michigan leading the Big Ten while Ohio State is not even in the top five in the conference? Isn't Michigan one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the country with the unique big-man combination of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin, something Ohio State and most of Michigan's other opponents don't have? Why is Ohio State favored in this game to begin with? Shouldn't Michigan be favored by 2.5 points instead of Ohio State? We have to ask this because Ohio State is not a great offensive team, and yet seems to be viewed as the favorite because of home court. Michigan's defense should be able to contain the Ohio State offense and deliver an outright win.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State has been playing good basketball recently. The Buckeyes are an NCAA Tournament-quality team. They might not be quite as good as Michigan, but it's a close call. In terms of actual competitive chops, the Buckeyes should be included in the same conversation with Michigan. Home court is indeed enough to make Ohio State a legitimate and deserved favorite over Michigan. All OSU has to do is win by at least three points. That's not asking too much. The Buckeyes can do that.

Final Michigan-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Michigan, but Ohio State could easily win at home in an ambush-style situation. Pass.

Final Michigan-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Michigan +2.5