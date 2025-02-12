ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season is right around the corner, and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking to make it back to the playoffs. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers over/under win total prediction and pick.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Milwaukee Brewers 2025 Win Total Odds

Over 82.5 Wins: -112

Under 82.5 Wins: -110

Why You Should Bet the Over

The Brewers were not supposed to win the NL Central last season. However, they pulled it off and earned the third seed in the playoffs. They are looking to do the same in 2025. That will be led by a very good young group of players. William Contreras is one of the best catchers in baseball, Brice Turang is a very solid player, Jackson Chourio is a future All-Star, and Garrett Mitchell is ready to play a full season in Center Field. This young group of players gives Milwaukee a bunch of excitement not just this season, but for the near future, as well.

Their pitching staff should be able to perform well. Freddy Peralta is at the top of the rotation. Peralta is a Cy Young candidate, and he finished with 200 strikeouts in 2024. Along with Peralta, the Brewers should get Brandon Woodruff back. Additionally, the Brewers acquired Nestor Cortes via trade with the New York Yankees. With these three at the top of the rotation, the Brewers should be able to find a little bit of success.

Why You Should Bet the Under

Milwaukee did lose one of their best players in 2024. Willy Adames signed with the San Francisco Giants, so the Brewers do have a hole at shortstop now. Because of that signing, the Brewers are losing 32 home runs and 112 RBI from their lineup. Along with Adames, the Brewers traded away Devin Williams. Williams was part of the trade for Cortes. With him gone, Milwaukee has to find somebody to fill his role in the back end of the bullpen, and that will not be easy. Teams change every year, but losing two of your top players is not easy to overcome.

Milwaukee's season is solely reliant on their young players performing well. Mitchell is very good, but his injuries hold him back a bit, so there is some concern there. Turang stole 50 bases in 2024, and he took a big step forward in 2024. However, it is still to be seen whether or not he will continue that success in 2025. Furthermore, the Brewers have holes at second and third base. Their depth chart lists Joey Ortiz as the top guy at both positions, so there is going to be some worry when it comes to those positions. It is going to be up to the young guys in 2025, so take into consideration whether or not you trust them to get the job done.

Final Brewers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Brewers overperformed in 2024, and I think there is a great chance for that to happen this season. Their starting pitchers will be one of the better staffs in the division, and their young players are very trustworthy. I think Milwaukee will finish with 85 or 86 wins this year. For that reason, I will be taking the over in the Brewers win total.

Final Brewers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 82.5 wins (-112)