ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The USC Trojans are staying afloat in their first season in the Big Ten, but the visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers are having massive issues with a 4-9 record. The Gophers are at .500 overall, but the Trojans did well in their non-conference schedule, giving them a 14-10 record. It'll be the first time these teams battled since 2012 when they had a home-and-home non-conference series. We'll be able to see how Minnesota adjusts to traveling to the West Coast for games, as they have a two-game stint against the Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Minnesota-USC prediction and pick.

Minnesota looked like they were turning a corner in the middle of January, rallying off a trio of wins that made them a potential sleeper in the conference. The Golden Gophers entered a game with Michigan as 10.5-point underdogs but stole a three-point win. Next, they went on the road to Iowa, where it was difficult for any team to win, and secured a victory as 8.5-point dogs. The oddsmakers gave them a bit more respect in the next game against Oregon and made them just 4.5-point underdogs, but they stole another outright win. It looked like nowhere to go but up, but Minnesota lost three of their next four.

USC is on a losing skid, dropping three of its last five and five of its last ten. It's a shame for the Trojans, as their first season in the Big Ten has the potential to be a success, but they can't string together wins consistently enough. The Trojans have some big wins as underdogs, grabbing outright wins over their last ten against Illinois, Nebraska, and Michigan State. Two of those three wins came on the road, which leads people to wonder why they can't have the same success at home. Nevertheless, they have a two-game win streak currently at the Galen Center and hope that can continue.

Here are the Minnesota-USC College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Minnesota-USC Odds

Minnesota: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

USC: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 136.5 (-112)

Under: 136.5 (-108)

How to Watch Minnesota vs. USC

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win

It may not look good on paper for Minnesota in this matchup, but it's hard to ignore their winning streak through the middle of January. They showed glimpses of being one of the conference's top teams. USC is inconsistent enough that it feels like a good opportunity for the Golden Gophers to secure another victory. Everyone looks at the three-game winning streak, but don't forget they also pulled off an upset on the road against Penn State ten days ago in the middle of their recent losing skid.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota's offense was clicking at an elite level through that stretch, where they won three games outright as underdogs. However, it has been a struggle to generate offense since those games, scoring 70+ points in just three of their next four. The Golden Gophers' defense held up in the first three of that stretch, but their offense couldn't get things going. Then, when their offense finally scored 74 points against Illinois, their defense allowed 95. Minnesota can't get everything together at once, which explains their issues in the conference this season.

Final Minnesota-USC Prediction & Pick

Minnesota's defense has improved over the last ten games, but they have shown glimpses of returning to poor form. USC has gone over the total in nine of their past ten, and this matchup has two offenses that are better than their opposing defenses. Take this game to go over.

Final Minnesota-USC Prediction & Pick: Over 136.5 (-112)