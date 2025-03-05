ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Missouri-Oklahoma prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Missouri-Oklahoma.

One of the better coaching jobs in college basketball this season comes from Missouri's Dennis Gates. What is notable about Gates is that he himself allowed Missouri to unravel one season ago. The Tigers plummeted to the very bottom of the SEC. They cratered. Everything went wrong. Gates made the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and then watched his program spiral into ineptitude. Gates showed immense promise as a coach by delivering Missouri a March Madness appearance and victory two years ago. No one was expecting the disaster which unfolded last season. It was up to Gates to repair the mess. He has done so in a big way. Missouri is in the hunt for a very solid No. 4 seed at the NCAA Tournament, which puts Mizzou in the mix as a contender for the Sweet 16.

Here are the Missouri-Oklahoma College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Missouri-Oklahoma Odds

Missouri: -4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -178

Oklahoma: +4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 161.5 (-110)

Under: 161.5 (-110)

How to Watch Missouri vs Oklahoma

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is not that big, so when you realize that Missouri absolutely blew the doors off Oklahoma in the first meeting this season between the two teams, Missouri looks like an attractive play. Moreover, when you stop and consider how bad Oklahoma has been in the SEC this season, why would anyone trust Oklahoma in a big game? The Sooners are 4-12 in the SEC this season. When the time comes for OU to win a game, the Sooners shrink. This has been a consistent pattern for them under head coach Porter Moser. OU has been great in nonconference play each of the past two seasons and has then gotten pulverized in conference play, losing all of the games it really needs to win in order to get to the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma is not a confident team. This group gets rattled under pressure. Missouri should be able to take over down the stretch.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sooners must win this game. Everyone knows it. At 4-12 in the SEC, Oklahoma has to win each of its next two games to get to 6-12. Then the Sooners will need at least one win at the SEC Tournament if they are going to put themselves in reasonably good position on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into Selection Sunday. The next week is a must-win week, starting with this game. Playing at home in a desperate situation, you will see Oklahoma's very best effort on the court in this game, and it will be enough to lead to victory. Even if OU doesn't win straight up, the Sooners can lose this game by four points and still cover. That is attractive to bettors. Oklahoma has lost a ton of close games under Porter Moser. That might not inspire confidence from a betting standpoint, but it does reinforce the point that Oklahoma losing by three or four points has been a reasonably commonplace scenario. If OU loses by three or four here, that is a cashed spread ticket for the Sooners.

Final Missouri-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Missouri, but this game feels fragile and volatile. Maybe wait for a second-half in-game bet.

Final Missouri-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Missouri -4.5