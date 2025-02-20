ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong kicks off the prelims with a fight between Modestas Bukauskas and Rafael Cerqueira in a light heavyweight bout. Bukauskas got back on track after suffering his first defeat in his second stint inside the octagon with a 3rd round submission victory meanwhile, Cerqueira had his unbeaten streak snapped in his debut with a brutal knockout defeat. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Bukauskas-Cerqueira prediction and pick.

Modestas Bukauskas (16-6) has quietly put together a 3-1 record in his second stint with the UFC after getting his most dominant victory in his last fight submitting Marcin Prachnio in the 3rd round. Now, he will be looking to extend his UFC record to 4-1 when he takes on Brazil's Rafael Cerqueira this weekend at UFC Seattle.

Rafael Cerqueira (11-1) had a rough UFC debut going against the surging powerhouse Ibo Aslan who got the standing TKO victory just 50 seconds into the fight. Now, Cerqueira will be looking to put that fight in the rearview and get his first win inside the octagon when he takes on Modestas Bukauskas this weekend.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Modestas Bukauskas-Rafael Cerqueira Odds

Modestas Bukauskas: -285

Rafael Cerqueira: +230

Over 1.5 rounds: -135

Under 1.5 rounds: +105

Why Modestas Bukauskas Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Marcin Prachnio – SUB R3

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 12 (9 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Modestas Bukauskas is poised to secure a victory over Rafael Cerqueira in their upcoming clash at UFC Seattle. The Lithuanian-British fighter brings a wealth of experience to the octagon, with a professional record of 16-6 and a recent stint in the UFC that has honed his skills against top-tier competition. Bukauskas's well-rounded skill set, combining striking prowess with grappling ability, gives him a significant edge in this matchup. His recent performance against Marcin Prachnio, where he secured a submission victory, demonstrates his evolving ground game and ability to finish fights.

While Cerqueira boasts an impressive 11-1 record, his UFC debut resulted in a quick TKO loss, exposing potential vulnerabilities at the highest level of competition. Bukauskas's experience in five-round fights and his ability to adapt mid-bout will be invaluable against the relatively untested Cerqueira. Additionally, Bukauskas's superior striking accuracy could prove decisive in a stand-up battle. With the fight taking place at light heavyweight, Bukauskas's comfort and experience in the division should allow him to control the pace and potentially secure a late stoppage or dominant decision victory.

Why Rafael Cerqueira Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ibo Aslan – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 10 (8 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Rafael Cerqueira is poised to upset Modestas Bukauskas this weekend at UFC Seattle, showcasing why he's a rising force in the light heavyweight division. Despite a setback in his UFC debut, Cerqueira's impressive 11-1 record, with 10 finishes, speaks volumes about his finishing ability and raw talent. His power is evident in his eight knockout victories, and his quick finishes – including four wins in 77 seconds or less – demonstrate his explosive potential. Cerqueira's grappling credentials, including multiple Jiu-Jitsu championships in Bahia, give him a significant edge if the fight goes to the ground, where Bukauskas has shown vulnerability in the past.

While Bukauskas has more UFC experience, his inconsistent performances and history of being finished – including four knockout losses – suggest he may struggle against Cerqueira's power. Cerqueira's training with top-tier fighters like Jailton Almeida has likely sharpened his skills since his UFC debut5. His diverse striking arsenal, particularly his powerful body kicks, could pose serious problems for Bukauskas, who has shown defensive lapses in previous fights5. If Cerqueira can avoid Bukauskas' initial onslaught and implement his game plan, we could see a stunning upset victory, potentially by knockout or submission, cementing Cerqueira as a new threat in the 205-pound division.

Final Modestas Bukauskas-Rafael Cerqueira Prediction & Pick

The upcoming bout between Modestas Bukauskas and Rafael Cerqueira at UFC Seattle promises to be an intriguing matchup of contrasting styles and experience levels. Bukauskas, riding a four-fight win streak, brings a wealth of UFC experience and a well-rounded skill set to the octagon. His recent submission victory over Marcin Prachnio showcased his evolving ground game, complementing his established striking abilities.

However, Cerqueira shouldn't be underestimated despite his recent setback in his UFC debut. With an impressive 11-1 record and 10 finishes, including powerful body kicks that have stopped multiple opponents, Cerqueira poses a significant threat. His training with top-tier fighters like Jailton Almeida and his BJJ black belt suggest untapped potential. While Bukauskas's experience might give him an edge, Cerqueira's power and grappling skills could prove decisive if he can weather the early storm. Ultimately, this fight could go either way, but Cerqueira's finishing ability might just secure him an upset victory, potentially by submission or a late TKO.

Final Modestas Bukauskas-Rafael Cerqueira Prediction & Pick: Rafael Cerqueira (+230), Over 1.5 Rounds (-135)