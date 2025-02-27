ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 103: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev kicks off the prelims with a fight between Montana De La Rosa and Luana Carolina in a women's flyweight bout. De La Rosa got back on track in her last looking to keep the momentum going this weekend meanwhile, Carolina has won three straight looking to extend her winning ways to four in a row at UFC Vegas 103. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our De La Rosa-Carolina prediction and pick.

Montana De La Rosa (13-9-1) hit a rough patch coming into her last fight with Andrea Lee dropping three in a row but she got back on track with a split decision win over Lee back in June 2024. Now, she looks to get back onto a winning streak for the first time since 2017-2019 when she takes on Luana Carolina this weekend.

Luana Carolina (11-4) has hit her stride winning three in a row for the first time in her UFC career after coming away with the unanimous decision victory over Lucie Pudilova. Now she will be looking to extend the longest winning streak of her UFC career when she takes on Montana De La Rosa at UFC Vegas 103.

Here are the UFC Vegas 103 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 103 Odds: Montana De La Rosa-Luana Carolina Odds

Montana De La Rosa: +110

Luana Carolina: -130

Over 2.5 rounds: -475

Under 2.5 rounds: 325

Why Montana De La Rosa Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Andrea Lee – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 9 (1 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Montana De La Rosa is poised to secure a crucial victory against Luana Carolina at UFC Vegas 103 this weekend. Coming off a hard-fought split decision win over Andrea Lee, De La Rosa has regained her momentum and confidence. Her well-rounded skill set, particularly her grappling prowess, gives her a significant advantage in this matchup. De La Rosa's ability to secure takedowns and control her opponents on the ground will be key against Carolina, who has shown vulnerability to submissions in the past.

While Carolina has demonstrated improved striking in her recent outings, De La Rosa's experience against higher-caliber opponents will prove decisive. De La Rosa's ability to mix up her attacks, transitioning seamlessly between striking and grappling, will keep Carolina guessing throughout the fight. Additionally, De La Rosa's recent training improvements and renewed focus suggest she's entering this bout in peak form. With her UFC career potentially on the line, De La Rosa's determination and veteran savvy will propel her to a convincing victory, likely via decision or late submission, cementing her place in the competitive flyweight division.

Why Luana Carolina Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ivan Erslan – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 4 (3 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Luana Carolina is primed to secure a decisive victory against Montana De La Rosa at UFC Vegas 103 this weekend. Carolina enters the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, showcasing her improved skills and growing confidence in the Octagon. Her most recent unanimous decision win over Lucie Pudilova demonstrated her ability to control the pace of a fight and outwork her opponents. Carolina's superior striking and significant height advantage will likely prove crucial in keeping De La Rosa at bay and dictating the terms of engagement.

While De La Rosa possesses a strong wrestling background, Carolina's takedown defense has shown marked improvement in recent outings. Moreover, De La Rosa's inconsistent performances and 1-3-1 record in her last five fights suggest she may struggle to implement her game plan effectively. Carolina's momentum, combined with her ability to maintain a high work rate throughout three rounds, will likely overwhelm De La Rosa. As the fight progresses, Carolina's striking accuracy and volume should earn her favor with the judges, potentially leading to a unanimous decision victory or even a late stoppage if De La Rosa fatigues under the Brazilian's relentless pressure.

Final Montana De La Rosa-Luana Carolina Prediction & Pick

In this women's flyweight bout at UFC Vegas 103, Montana De La Rosa and Luana Carolina are set to clash in a pivotal matchup. De La Rosa's grappling expertise will be pitted against Carolina's improved striking and takedown defense. The key factor will be Carolina's ability to keep the fight standing and utilize her reach however, that is easier said than done. Given that Carolina has been taken down in each of her last seven fights and that De La Rosa is a far better grappler than who she has faced during her 3-fight win streak she is going to be in trouble in this matchup. It will take just 1 takedown per round for Montana De La Rosa to maintain top control and ride this fight out to a decision victory or a potential submission if it presents itself.

Final Montana De La Rosa-Luana Carolina Prediction & Pick: Montana De La Rosa (+110), Over 2.5 Rounds (-475)