UFC Iowa: Cory Sandhagen versus Deiveson Figueiredo continues on the main card with a fight between Montel Jackson and Daniel Marcos in the bantamweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Jackson-Marcos prediction and pick.

Montel Jackson (14-2) comes into UFC Iowa riding a wave of momentum after a blistering 18-second knockout win over Da’Mon Blackshear, earning him a Performance of the Night bonus. Previously, Jackson also stopped Rani Yahya in the first round. Now, he looks to extend his knockout streak against Daniel Marcos this Saturday night.

Daniel Marcos (17-0) remains undefeated as he heads to UFC Iowa, recently edging Adrian Yanez by split decision after a dominant unanimous nod over John Castaneda. Previously, a bout with Aoriqileng ended in a no contest. Now, Marcos looks to keep his perfect record intact against Montel Jackson this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Iowa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Iowa Odds: Montel Jackson-Daniel Marcos Odds

Montel Jackson: -198

Daniel Marcos: +164

Over 2.5 rounds: -220

Under 2.5 rounds: +170

Why Montel Jackson Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Da'Mon Blackshear – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 9 (8 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Montel Jackson is poised to hand Daniel Marcos his first professional loss at UFC Iowa, thanks to a combination of physical advantages, well-rounded skills, and recent momentum. Jackson enters this matchup on a five-fight win streak, including back-to-back first-round knockouts over Rani Yahya and Da’Mon Blackshear, the latter coming in just 18 seconds. Standing 5’10” with a 75-inch reach, Jackson will enjoy a significant height and reach advantage over Marcos, allowing him to control distance with his sharp jab and precise boxing combinations. His striking defense is also elite, absorbing just 1.42 significant strikes per minute and deflecting 63% of incoming shots, compared to Marcos’ 4.25 absorbed per minute.

Beyond his striking, Jackson’s wrestling is a major factor; he averages 3.41 takedowns per 15 minutes with an impressive 71% accuracy, and he’s thwarted 69% of takedown attempts against him. While Marcos is known for his volume striking and strong takedown defense, Jackson’s ability to mix up his attacks and threaten with both power and grappling makes him a nightmare stylistic matchup. Expect Jackson to use his reach and wrestling to dictate the fight, outpoint Marcos on the feet, and potentially secure another highlight-reel finish or a clear decision victory.

Why Daniel Marcos Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Adrian Yanez – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (8 KO/TKO)

Daniel Marcos is primed to extend his undefeated streak and hand Montel Jackson a setback at UFC Iowa. Marcos, now 17-0 as a professional, has showcased his elite striking volume and composure in the Octagon, landing nearly 6 significant strikes per minute-far outpacing Jackson’s output. In recent bouts, Marcos edged Adrian Yanez by split decision and dominated John Castaneda, using relentless pressure, crisp combinations, and an ability to maintain a high pace from bell to bell. His striking arsenal, honed on the Peruvian regional scene and sharpened in the UFC, allows him to dictate the tempo and keep opponents on the defensive.

A key to this matchup is Marcos’ outstanding takedown defense, which sits at an impressive 88%. Jackson’s wrestling is formidable, but if Marcos can stuff takedowns and keep the fight standing, his superior activity and accuracy should give him the edge. Marcos has also proven he can mix in his own takedowns when needed, as seen in the Yanez fight, further demonstrating his versatility. If Marcos maintains his defensive discipline and pushes the pace, expect him to outland Jackson on the feet and secure a decision win, moving to 18-0 and solidifying his status as a top bantamweight prospect.

Final Montel Jackson-Daniel Marcos Prediction & Pick

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos at UFC Iowa is a high-stakes clash between two surging bantamweights with contrasting styles and impressive records. Jackson, riding a five-fight win streak and coming off consecutive first-round knockouts, enters as the favorite due to his significant physical advantages, a 3-inch height and 6.5-inch reach edge, and his well-rounded game. His blend of sharp boxing, powerful wrestling, and elite defensive stats (absorbing just 1.42 strikes per minute) makes him a nightmare matchup for anyone in the division.

Marcos, undefeated at 17-0, brings relentless pressure, high-volume striking, and excellent takedown defense (88%), but has recently edged out close decisions rather than delivering dominant finishes. While his leg kicks and measured approach could trouble Jackson, the Milwaukee native’s speed, power, and ability to mix in takedowns should keep Marcos on the defensive. Expect Jackson to control the range with his jab, threaten with wrestling when needed, and land the more damaging shots. While Marcos’ durability and composure may carry him to the final bell, Jackson’s finishing instincts and tactical edge should secure him a clear decision or late stoppage, halting Marcos’ unbeaten run and pushing Jackson closer to title contention.

Final Montel Jackson-Daniel Marcos Prediction & Pick: Montel Jackson (-198), Over 2.5 Rounds (-220)