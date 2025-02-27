ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 103 as the Main Card from the Las Vegas Apex is beginning to heat up. This next bout takes place between two streaking fighters in the Lightweight (155) Division as Morocco's Nasrat Haqparast takes on Argentina's Esteban Ribovics in a can't-miss scrap. Check the UFC odds series for our Haqparast-Ribovics prediction and pick.

Nasrat Haqparast (17-5) has gone 9-4 inside the UFC since 2017. He's currently riding a winning streak of four fights including his most recent split decision victory over Jared Gordon. With an additional win over Jamie Mullarkey via Round 1 knockout, he'll look to continue climbing the ladder as he looks for five-straight. Haqparast stands 5-foot-10 with a 72-inch reach.

Esteban Ribovics (14-1) is 3-1 inside the UFC since 2023. After losing his debut fight to Loik Radzhabov, he's gone on to win his last three-consecutive fights including a most recent victory over Daniel Zellhuber in a close decision. He'll look to continue building his stock against an established vet in the division. Ribovics stands 5-foot-10 with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 103 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 103 Odds: Nasrat Haqparast-Esteban Ribovics Odds

Nasrat Haqparast: +240

Esteban Ribovics: -298

Over 2.5 rounds: -215

Under 2.5 rounds: +165

Why Nasrat Haqparast Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jared Gordon – S DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO

Nasrat Haqparast has been on a dominant streak with two unanimous decisions and a knockout over his last four fights. His most recent split decision win was the closest of the bunch, but he still managed to show resiliency and come away with the win. He's grown immensely as a fighter over the last two years and could really prove his worth with another consecutive win. He doesn't come across many opponents as willing to strike from the pocket as he is, but he'll be getting exactly that in this upcoming bout with Ribovics – Haqparast's striking will have to be clean and crisp if he wants to come out on top.

Haqparast also has a very impressive 84% takedown defense rate and will be able to dictate where this fight takes place. He'll also be working with a slight reach and can find a ton of success if he's able to deter Ribovics from moving forward while popping it in front. Nasrat's defense is also more sound at 62% to his opponent's 57%, so expect him to be confident in the pocket as he uses his head movement to sway around the looping shots of Ribovics.

Why Esteban Robivics Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Daniel Zellhuber – S DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Esteban Ribovics hasn't seen a boring fight in the UFC and much of that is due to his willingness to stand in the pocket and trade massive shots. At 28 years old, he's got a ton of confidence in his chin and has already shown fans some wild displays of toughness. No matter the circumstance, Ribovics always returns to his forward pressure and is a handful to deal with while landing 7.53 significant strikes per minute. He's also been tested with three three-round fights, a head kick knockout of Terrance McKinney, and a “fight of the night” effort in his most recent win. He's got all the potential to crack the rankings and this comes as a big step in that direction.

Ribovics is the more active wrestler in terms of statistics, but most of his efforts are to keep opponents guessing with trips and clinching along the fence while returning with combinations. His ability to string together punches and stay within a safe range is what makes him so dangerous, so don't expect him to shy away from a veteran like Haqparast.

Final Nasrat Haqparast-Esteban Ribovics Prediction & Pick

Both of these men are sitting on the cusp of a potential ranking and we'll have another Fight of the Night candidate with the exciting styles for both sides. Both Haqparast and Ribovics are very skilled from boxing range and do a great job of putting together combinations. Ribovics is slightly more active, while Haqparast is the more defensive one. Still, both men can shut the lights out with 17 combined TKOs between them and have a knack for ending fights early.

Haqparast is extremely hot at the moment and has a higher level of competition he's seen in his last four fights. Ribovics is much fresher in his career and fights with a sort of blissful ignorance as he's willing to brawl with absolutely anyone.

I think in this case we have to back the younger, hungrier fighter in Ribovics simply due to his fresher chin and ability to withstand damage. Haqparast will offer a great look in terms of the striking, but ultimately it's Ribovics' ability to walk through punches and land his own that get its done here.

Final Nasrat Haqparast-Esteban Ribovics Prediction & Pick: Esteban Ribovics (-298); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-215)