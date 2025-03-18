ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been rolling as of late, currently sitting in first place in the Western Conference by a country mile after Sunday's road win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the frontrunner to win his first league MVP trophy, and Oklahoma City is looking like a true juggernaut out west.

Despite their terrific regular season, for most of the year, it's been the Boston Celtics and not the Thunder who have been in the driver's seat for the NBA title, at least according to oddsmakers. However, recently there was a switch up in that department when it was unearthed that the Thunder have now leapfrogged the Celtics to become the championship favorite, per the FanDuel sportsbook, at +175 odds. The Celtics are right behind them at +190 odds, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Perhaps what finally tilted the odds in Oklahoma City's favor was the team's recent road win over the Celtics, which marked the second time they'd beaten Boston this year and continued their dominance over the Eastern Conference.

Can this Thunder team win it all?

On paper, the Thunder have everything you'd hope for in a championship contender. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the three or four best players on the planet, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams seem to be legitimate secondary offensive options, and there is not a single defensive liability anywhere on the roster.

Skeptics will point to Oklahoma City's youth as a reason to doubt their ability to win a championship, and the fact that both Williams and Holmgren saw a dip in their production during the playoffs last year.

However, as the season has indicated thus far, there isn't a team in the Western Conference that can come close to matching the Thunder's efficiency when they are clicking on all cylinders, which has been a common occurrence in 2024-25.

Whether the Thunder have what it takes to defeat the Celtics, who are coming off of one of the most dominant postseason runs in NBA history, remains to be seen, but it appears that the oddsmakers have been convinced that they do.