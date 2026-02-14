NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here and all the festivities are underway from Los Angeles as one of the weekend's longest-standing events will return with a fresh group of players. The NBA 3-Point contest has seen legends the likes of Larry Bird, Stephen Curry, Mark Price, and other light up the stage, but only one can walk away a winner on Saturday.

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro won the event in 2025, but is instead replaced by teammate Norman Powell. Blazers' Damian Lillard comes into the event having won two of the last three, but it's Charlotte Hornets' rookie sharpshooter Kon Knueppel who comes into the contest the betting favorite. Suns' Devin Booker will also return following his memorable final round to win in 2018.

3-Point Contest odds, courtesy of DraftKings

2026 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest odds

Kon Knueppel: +240

Damian Lillard: +400

Jamal Murray: +650

Devin Booker: +650

Tyrese Maxey: +700

Donovan Mitchell: +750

Norman Powell: +1000

Bobby Portis: +1200

Overview

Each competitor will have 70 seconds (1:10) on the clock to get through five racks of five balls, each rack containing a “money ball.” Per usual, regular basketballs will be worth one point while money balls will be worth two points. The fifth rack, which can be placed to any spot by the participant, will notably contain five money balls. Finally, two “from the logo” spots will be designated with two shots for three points each.

Each player will take 27 total shots in the first round. The three highest scores will advance to the Championship round, shooting in inverse order of their total from the first round.

Key storylines, returning participants

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard is the most interesting name to watch here having already won this contest two of the last three years. He's not expected to return to action during the 2025-26 season due to an achilles tear, but he's making the decision to participate and regain his former crown in the competition. Cavs' Donovan Mitchell and Heat's Norman Powell return for another crack after coming up just short over the last two years.

Of all the contestants, Tyrese Maxey is having the best season and gathering MVP votes for his performance carrying the 76ers this season. Kon Knueppel is challenging Mavericks' Cooper Flagg for “Rookie of the Year” and winning this contest could certainly boost his stock in the eyes of the fans.

Article Continues Below

Players to watch

Rookie Kon Knueppel is the clear betting favorite here, shooting 43.1% from deep this season on a 3.4-7.9 average made-attempted ratio. Even moreso, he's great in spotting up from open looks, so this type of competition is tailor made to his skill set. Players like Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell offer a serious chance as they're both capable of catching heat from deep, but they may be considered more of in-game shooters.

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis actually has the highest three-point percentage out of the entire field at 45.1%, so don't be surprised if he's able to sneak into the championship round. Making sure to conserve energy through all five racks is a lesson first-timers usually learn too late into the round, so expect Portis, Maxey, and Knueppel to pace themselves early in this one.

In terms of taking a chance on a dark horse in this contest, Devin Booker could be a solid pick having won this contest already. I expect Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell to fall off early as they're much more effective when heating up during a game, but players like Booker, Knueppel, and Lillard may advance thanks to their streaky rhythm.

Final 3-Point Contest Prediction & Winner

It's tough to say how effective Damian Lillard will be in regaining his title while competing on an injured achilles. Hornets' Kon Knueppel seems like the clearest pick here thanks to his specialization of the three-point shot and he's most equipped to win this contest if he's able to start strong.

While he'll be working out timing early and finding his rhythm in this contest for the first time, he's been playing like this for most of the season opposite the other opponents. He's also likely to get to the arena early and get some shots up, making him the likely pick to win in his first outing.

Final Prediction: Kon Knueppel (+240)