Two middle of the pack ACC teams face as North Carolina faces Virginia Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Virginia Tech prediction and pick.

North Carolina is 19-11 on the year, and 12-6 in conference play. That places them in fourth in the ACC. They opened the year 4-1 before three straight losses. They would then win eight of their next ten before two straight losses. North Carolina would then lose three of their next five, including a North Carolina 20-point loss to Clemson. Since then, they have won five straight. In the last game, North Carolina faced Miami. North Carolina dominated the game. they would have a 15-point lead at the end of the first half, and would go on to win the game 92-73.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is 13-16 on the year and 8-10 in conference play. That places them in ninth place in the ACC this year. After opening the year 3-0, they would lose six straight games. Virginia Tech would then win five of their next eight before three straight losses. Since then, they have won four of their last eight. In their last game, Virginia Tech faced Syracuse. Virginia Tech would trail by nine at the end of the first half. Virginia Tech would come back to tie the game and force overtime. Virginia Tech would win the game 101-95.

Here are the North Carolina-Virginia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Virginia Tech Odds

North Carolina: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -335

Virginia Tech: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +265

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is ranked 39th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 22nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 78th in adjusted defensive efficiency. North Carolina has been great on offense this year. They are 19th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 46th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, North Carolina gets to the line well. They are 55th in the nation in free throw attempts per game while sitting 56th in free throws made per game this season.

North Carolina is led by RJ Davis. He comes into the game with 17.2 points per game this year while adding 3.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Meanwhile, Seth Trimble leads the team in rebounds and steals per game. He comes into the game with 5.3 rebounds per game, while adding 1.4 steals per game. He is also scoring 11.9 points per game while adding 1.4 assists.

Meanwhile, Ian Jackson comes in with 13.3 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds per game this year. Further, Elliot Cadeau leads the team in assists. He comes in with 5.9 assists per game this year while adding 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this year.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech is ranked 146th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 152nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 162nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Virginia Tech has been more efficient on offense this year. They are 252nd in the nation in points per game, but much of that is due to the pace they play at, sitting 288th in field goal attempts per game. they are 127th in the nation in shooting efficiency while sitting 60th in three point shooting this year.

Tobi Lawal leads the way for Virginia Tech. He comes into the game with 12.5 points per game while also leading the team in rebounding. Lawal comes in with 6.9 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Mylyjael Poteat. Poteat comes in with 9.8 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Jaden Schutt has been solid this year. He comes into the game with 8.4 points per game this year while adding 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Finally, Brandon Rechsteiner leads the team in assists per game, with three assists per game. Further, he is scoring 6.7 points per game.

Final North Carolina-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

North Carolina has been the better offense this year. Not only do they score more, they are 46th in shooting efficiency while Virginia Tech is 127th. Still, the second half should be where North Carolina pulls away. North Carolina is 13th in the nation in second half points, while Virginia Tech is 219th in opponent points in the second half. Further, North Carolina is more efficient on defense as well. North Carolina is 137th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency this year, while Virginia Tech is 262nd. Take North Carolina in this one.

Final North Carolina-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -7.5 (-115)