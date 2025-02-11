ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Northwestern Wildcats visiting the Oregon Ducks for a late-night matchup is out of their comfort zone, but luckily for them they have been on West Coast time since their matchup with Washington on Saturday. Still, this game tips off at 10 PM for their local time, which could affect their mindset. The Wildcats don't need any more things against them, as they are already 15th in the conference, one loss better than Penn State in the last spot. The season hasn't been going much smoother for Oregon, but they have two extra wins and sit in 11th in the conference. It'll be the first matchup between these two programs, as this is one of those strange conference matchups we knew we'd see when the old Pac-12 teams joined the Big Ten. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Northwestern-Oregon prediction and pick.

Northwestern has lost seven of their past ten games, with their only wins coming as favorites and slight underdogs. Their last win came two games ago at home when they hosted USC. However, it wasn't as convincing as the oddsmakers thought, contributing to their failure to cover the spread in five straight games. The Wildcats don't fare well away from their home court, as they are 0-7 in true road games this season.

Oregon had a hot start in the Big Ten, but its recent five-game losing streak has sent it spiraling down the conference standings. The team started the conference schedule 4-2, and it is one of the few realignment teams that figured out its new conference early. Two losses in its last five games as favorites against Minnesota and Nebraska have done nothing to help its cause.

Here are the Northwestern-Oregon College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Northwestern-Oregon Odds

Northwestern: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Oregon: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Oregon

Time: 11 PM ET/8 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern's offense hasn't had the advantage in many games, and even though it's a slight one, we have to recognize it when it happens. The Wildcats rank 197th in the nation with 73.9 points per game, which puts them two spots in front of the Oregon defense, which ranks 199th with 72 points allowed per game. One of Oregon's strengths is defending the three, but Northwestern doesn't shoot them enough for it to affect this game too much.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon's offense also has a slight advantage over the opposing defense. The Ducks rank 126th in the nation with 76.3 points per game, beating the Wildcats by eight spots, as they allow 70.1 points per game. The difference here is that Northwestern doesn't defend the three well, which could allow Oregon to exploit that weakness. However, the Ducks don't shoot the three particularly well.

Final Northwestern-Oregon Prediction & Pick

These teams have no advantage in covering the spread, as they have been drawing bettors' ire this season. Oregon is 2-8 against the spread in their last ten games, including six consecutive failed covers. Meanwhile, Northwestern is slightly better with a 3-7 record against the spread but hasn't covered in five straight games. The teams covered nightly in their non-conference schedule, but playing the Big Ten has been a struggle.

Two teams who match up close to the opposing defense and don't shoot the three well while failing to cover the majority of their recent games. It's hard to find an argument for either team, but this matchup has the makings of a low-scoring affair.

Final Northwestern-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Under 142.5 (-110)