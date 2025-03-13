ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wisconsin looks to advance in the Big Ten Tournament as they face Northwestern. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Northwestern-Wisconsin prediction and pick.

Northwestern is 17-15 on the year, and they went 7-13 in conference play. That placed them as the 12 seed in the Big Ten tournament. They would have a first round matchup with Minnesota. It was tight for much of the first half, but Northwestern would come out with a three point lead. Still, they would not give up the lead in the second half, winning the game 72-64.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin was 23-8 on the year and 13-7 in conference play. That gave them the five seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They opened the year 8-0 before three straight losses. They would then win seven straight before losing two of three. Wisconsin would then win five straight. Since then, they are just 2-3. Last time out, Wisconsin faced Penn State. Wisconsin would have a five-point lead at the end of the first half, but they would struggle late. Penn State would make the comeback and win the game 86-75.

Wisconsin won the only game between the two this year, winning the game 75-68. The winner of this game will face UCLA in the next round.

Here are the Northwestern-Wisconsin College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big Ten Tournament Odds: Northwestern-Wisconsin Odds

Northwestern: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Wisconsin: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern is ranked 46th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 64th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 43rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Northwestern has been solid on defense this year. They are 76th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 196th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. They have also limited shots well. Northwestern is 35th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game on the year.

Nick Martinelli leads the way for Northwestern. He is scoring 20.2 points per game while leading the team in rebounding with 6.2 rebounds per game this year, He also adds 1.7 assists. He is joined in the front court by Matthew Micholson. Nicholson is scoring just 5.2 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assits.

Meanwhile, Ty Berry leads the backcourt. He is scoring 10.5 points per game while he adds 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He is joined by KJ Windsham, who is scoring 5.1 points per game and adding 1.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Finally, Justin Mullins is scoring 4,4 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin is ranked 12th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 34th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Wisconsin has been solid on offense this year. They are 29th in the nation in points per game while sitting 19th in shooting efficiency this year. Wisconsin has also protected the ball well, sitting 26th in the nation in turnovers this year while also sitting 27th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

John Tonje leads Wisconsin in scoring this year. Tonje is scoring 18.9 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Tonje is joined in the backcourt by John Blackwell. Blackwell is scoring 15.5 points per game while adding 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Finally, Max Klesmit leads the team in assists. He comes in with 2.7 assists per game while adding 9.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

In the frontcourt, Nolan Winter leads the way, leading the team in rebounds with six rebounds per game this year. Winter is also scoring 9.7 points and one assist per game this year. He is joined by Steven Crowl in the frontcourt. Crowl is scoring 9.9 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this year.

Final Northwestern-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

Northwestern is missing some of their best players. Brooks Barnhizer has played just 17 games, and Jalen Leach has not played since the start of February. While Northwestern is better on the defensive side of the court, the offense has struggled and is now facing a solid Wisconsin defense. Northwestern is 171st in the nation in points per game while sitting 231st in shooting efficiency. Wisconsin is 130th in the nation in opponent points per game, but is 49th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Wisconsin is 40th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year while Northwestern is 158th. Expect Wisconsin to control the rebounding battle and the game in this one.

Final Northwestern-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -7.5 (-110)