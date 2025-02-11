ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Notre Dame-Boston College prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Notre Dame-Boston College.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Boston College Eagles have endured awful 2025 college basketball seasons. These are two of the many ACC teams which have fallen short of expectations this season. They have dragged down the league and have become the kinds of teams no bubble team can afford to lose to. Now they meet in New England as they both try to develop some semblance of momentum and optimism heading into March and the ACC Tournament, where their seasons are almost certain to end.

Here are the Notre Dame-Boston College College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Boston College Odds

Notre Dame: -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -210

Boston College: +5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs Boston College

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College has to ask itself if coach Earl Grant should get to lead the program for another season. Grant has plainly failed to elevate this program to even a small or modest extent. Grant isn't pulling in the caliber of player the Eagles need in order to be a contender in the ACC. Beyond that, Grant's player development isn't showing any signs of bearing real fruit. We have not seen significant improvement in the players Grant has. Cast aside the point about player acquisition; what Grant is doing with his actual roster has not been impressive at all.

In addition to not developing players, Grant's game management has been poor this season. He has not been able to draw up good plays when BC needs a big basket. The Eagles have blown late leads such as last Saturday at Syracuse. They were up by seven points with 1:55 left in double overtime. They could not hold the lead. There is nothing to indicate or suggest that Grant is going to succeed in the coming years at BC. The administration has a real choice to make about a coach who is floundering and is not improving the product in Chestnut Hill. It's really hard to think Grant will outcoach Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry in this contest.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College is facing a Notre Dame team which is going in the wrong direction right now. The Fighting Irish have lost their last three games. They just lost at home to a not-very-good Virginia Tech team. Notre Dame was a solid favorite in that game and failed to win outright, let alone cover the spread. It's true that Micah Shrewsberry is a good, talented coach, but the problem for the Irish is that Shrewsberry does not have enough good, talented players. This is a roster which will not exploit BC's weaknesses.

If you think Boston College is terrible — which is true — and are therefore inclined to fade the Eagles, you need to realize that fading Notre Dame against the spread might be the even better play for you to make in this game. Notre Dame might win, but BC is in better position to cover.

Final Notre Dame-Boston College Prediction & Pick

Two bad teams are playing. We consistently tell you to not bet on bad teams. Therefore, stay away from this game.

Final Notre Dame-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Boston College +5.5