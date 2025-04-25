ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to continue our betting predictions and picks for the NBA Playoffs as we turn attention towards this Game 4 in the Western Conference. The Denver Nuggets will hope to even the series against the Los Angeles Clippers as the Clippers host home-court with a 2-1 lead. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets began this series with a clutch overtime 112-110 win in Game 1 on their home floor. They saw a breakout performance from Russell Westbrook that put them over the top, but they've since squandered the lead and dropped the last two games. They'll hope to even this series before things get out of hand.

The Los Angeles Clippers find themselves in 2-1 control of the series with another game on their home floor. After stealing a Game 2 win in Denver, the Clippers controlled the pace during Game 3 and came away with the convincing 117-83 win. Looking to keep their foot on the gas, they'll search for a commanding 3-1 lead.

Here are the Nuggets-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Nuggets-Clippers Game 4 Odds

Denver Nuggets: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Los Angeles Clippers: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 212.5 (-114)

Under: 212.5 (-106)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are currently in trouble following their beatdown in Game 3 as they're now dealing with injuries to Russell Westbrook and Michael Porter Jr. While they're both listed as ‘day-to-day' for this upcoming Game 4, both players have been pivotal to the Nuggets' success throughout this series. Russell Westbrook was the booster they needed in their only win this series while the entire franchise has seemingly been waiting for Michael Porter Jr. to step up to the way he's been playing all season.

While Nikola Jokic continues to post triple-double numbers and Jamal Murray continues to add with his deep-range scoring, the Nuggets certainly haven't been the same team on the defensive end that they were during the Regular Season. Furthermore, they're having trouble with limited scoring options given the recent injuries and they'll have to lean on their two stars more than ever. Expect a massive scoring total out of Nikola Jokic if they want to remain competitive in this series.

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

After a slow start to this series, the Los Angeles Clippers have finally taken control behind the consistent scoring efforts of Kawhi Leonard. He's notched at least 20 points in each game this series while providing the Clippers with a reliable outlets when searching for bucket in clutch points throughout the game. Ivica Zubac has also been a force in the paint, posting one of the league's highest +/- differentials and being wildly effective when guarding Nikola Jokic on defense.

To come away with the win here, the Clippers will have to continue leaning on their defense in shutting down the Nuggets. The Nuggets are porous enough on defense to allow the Clippers ample scoring opportunities, but they've been particularly dangerous when locking things down on the defensive end. Without having to potentially worry about Russell Westbrook cutting through their defense, the Clippers stand to make this a short series if they're able to carry on the way they have been.

Final Nuggets-Clippers Prediction & Pick

This series has taken a quick turn in favor of the Clippers and we could be watching the former NBA Champions fold before our very eyes. We'll be monitoring the injury reports closely ahead of this Game 4, but the Nuggets could be in trouble if they're without the help of both Russell Westbrook and Michael Porter Jr. during this one.

Kawhi Leonard has been consistent all series, but the x-factor for the Clippers remain Ivica Zubac and his production on both ends of the floor. He's a sure bucket in the interior and he's arguably the best defensive player in the league when it comes to slowing down Nikola Jokic. Look for him to play another massive part of their success if they're able to lock him up once again.

While the Clippers are the favorites to win this Game 4, I expect the Denver Nuggets to be much more locked-in on offense with their backs against the wall. We should see both Jookic and Murray scoring at-will throughout this game while trying to keep their season alive, so I don't expect the Nuggets to go away quietly in this one. I also expect the Denver bench to put forth a much better effort, so let's role with the Nuggets to cover this short spread on the road.

Final Nuggets-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets +6 (-110)