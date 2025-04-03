ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 105: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy continues on the prelims with a fight between Luis Gurule and Ode Osbourne in the flyweight division. Gurule comes into his UFC debut undefeated, winning all 10 of his professional bouts, while Osbourne has now lost three straight fights and is fighting for his career this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Osbourne-Gurule prediction and pick.

Ode Osbourne (12-8) has hit a rough patch in his UFC career, now losing three straight fights, most recently dropping a unanimous decision to Ronaldo Rodriguez at UFC 306. Now, with his back against the wall, Osbourne will be looking to get back into the win column and save his UFC career when he takes on Luis Gurule this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Luis Gurule (10-0) secured his UFC contract with a split-decision victory over two-time Contender Series veteran Nick Piccininni. Now, Gurule puts his undefeated record on the line when he takes on UFC veteran Ode Osbourne this weekend at UFC Vegas 105.

Here are the UFC Vegas 105 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 105 Odds: Ode Osbourne-Luis Gurule Odds

Ode Osbourne: +220

Luis Gurule: -270

Over 2.5 rounds: -135

Under 2.5 rounds: +105

Why Ode Osbourne Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ronaldo Rodriguez – DEC

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 9 (4 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Ode Osbourne has the tools to defeat Luis Gurule this weekend at UFC Vegas 105, thanks to his explosive striking and significant physical advantages. Osbourne, known as “The Jamaican Sensation,” is a dynamic southpaw with a 73-inch reach, giving him a nine-inch advantage over Gurule. This reach, combined with his speed and movement, allows Osbourne to dictate range and land powerful strikes before opponents can close the distance. Despite recent setbacks, Osbourne has showcased knockout power and slick striking ability, including four career knockouts. Against Gurule, who is making his UFC debut, Osbourne’s experience in high-pressure fights could be a major factor.

While Gurule has proven himself as a durable fighter with relentless pace and solid boxing fundamentals, his methodical approach may struggle against Osbourne’s explosiveness. Gurule’s tendency to move forward aggressively could leave him vulnerable to counters from the faster and rangier Osbourne. Additionally, Gurule’s lack of grappling offense means the fight will likely remain standing, favoring Osbourne’s skill set. If Osbourne can avoid being overwhelmed by Gurule’s pressure and keep the fight at range, his ability to land clean shots and capitalize on openings may lead to a highlight-reel finish. Expect Osbourne to secure a second-round TKO victory in this flyweight bout.

Why Luis Gurule Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Nick Piccininni – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (5 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Luis Gurule has a strong chance to defeat Ode Osbourne this weekend at UFC Vegas 105, thanks to his striking volume and defensive durability. Gurule, who made his mark with an impressive performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, lands a remarkable 7.00 significant strikes per minute with 58% striking defense, showcasing his ability to overwhelm opponents while minimizing damage taken. His orthodox stance and precise combinations allow him to control exchanges at range, as seen in his victory over Nick Piccininni. Against Osbourne, who has struggled with consistency and defensive lapses, Gurule’s relentless pace could wear down the Jamaican fighter over three rounds.

Osbourne’s dangerous striking and submission skills cannot be overlooked, but his recent three-fight losing streak highlights vulnerabilities in his game. With a takedown defense of 50% and a tendency to absorb significant strikes (42% striking defense), Osbourne may struggle against Gurule’s high output and pressure. Gurule’s ability to keep the fight standing—where 90% of his strikes are landed—will neutralize Osbourne’s grappling threat while exploiting his defensive gaps. If Gurule can maintain his pace and avoid Osbourne’s early power shots, he is likely to earn a dominant decision victory in this flyweight clash.

Final Ode Osbourne-Luis Gurule Prediction & Pick

The flyweight matchup between Ode Osbourne and Luis Gurule at UFC Vegas 105 presents an intriguing clash of styles. Osbourne's significant reach advantage and explosive striking make him a dangerous opponent, especially if he can maintain distance and land his powerful shots. However, Gurule's relentless pressure and high-volume striking could pose problems for Osbourne, who has shown defensive vulnerabilities in recent fights. The key to this bout will be Osbourne's ability to manage distance and avoid getting drawn into a brawl. If he can utilize his reach and pick apart Gurule from the outside, he has a good chance of securing a victory. However, Gurule's durability and constant forward pressure might wear down Osbourne over time. Ode Osbourne wins by split decision in a closely contested fight that goes the full three rounds.

Final Ode Osbourne-Luis Gurule Prediction & Pick: Ode Osbourne (+220), Over 2.5 Rounds (-135)